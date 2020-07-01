Blake Weaver returns as Post 22 rallies for 9-4 win over Rocky Mountain

Goble, after walking Anderson, struck out Brady Hall to end the Rocky Mountain threat.

The Hardhats took advantage of sloppy Lobo defense with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. With runners on second and third with no outs, Klosterman grounded out to third with Peyton Tipton running to third and Weaver holding. Rocky Mountain tried to get Tipton in a pickle, then threw home as Weaver beat the throw. Tipton then scored on Scherbenke's single to make it 8-4.

Goble got into some trouble again in the top of the sixth, walking the first two batters he faced, prompting Scherbenske's move from second base to the mound.

After the Lobos loaded the bases on a walk by Scherbenske, he got out of the jam as he struck out Loucks and got Will Vasseur to ground out to second base for no damage done.

Post 22 got another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI infield hit by Tipton, scoring Bachman.

The Lobos opened the seventh with a double by Axe and Anderson followed with a walk, but both were stranded there as Scherbenske struck out the side to end the game at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The Hardhats finished with 10 hits, with Hartford and Tipton both having two hits and one RBI, Scherbenske and Jenson added one RBI each.