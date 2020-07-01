Blake Weaver returns as Post 22 rallies for 9-4 win over Rocky Mountain

It was a much-needed and surprise return for outfielder Blake Weaver to the Rapid City Post 22 lineup.
Weaver drove in three runs as the Hardhats came back from an early deficit to stop Rocky Mountain 9-4 late Wednesday night to conclude the first night of the 45th annual Firecracker Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Weaver, out this past week and a half with a back injury, reached base all four times and drove home three runs as the Hardhats overcame an early three-run deficit in the first inning.
Starting pitcher Jake Goble struggled in the first inning, but battled back himself to give up just one ore run the rest of the way and Drew Scherbenske came on to get out of a couple of jams to pick up the save.
The win was the Hardhats seventh straight and moved them to 15-5 on the season.
"Rocky Mountain came out and punched us in the mouth in the first inning. We came back and punched back," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. "Blake Weaver had been out for 10 days and got a big double to drive in two runs. All of our guys, one through nine, competed at the plate and our pitchers competed on the mound. When you have guys like that who are good baseball players and take ownership of what they are doing, you are going to do okay. We played a really good baseball game tonight."
Weaver, meanwhile, surprised Torve by getting himself back in the lineup.
"He had been stiff and it had been getting better slowly, but he came in today and said he was good," Torve said. "We ran him out there, and I'm glad that we did. He got the job done for us, and we needed it. We're banged up and he was back in the lineup and swinging it like he usually does."
The Lobos took advantage of two walks by Goble to open the game, and both scored — Seth Beals on a passed ball and Aaron Loucks on a RBI groundout by Cooper Axe.
Rocky Mountain made it 3-0 on a solo home run by Joel Anderson.
The Hardhats came right back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first on a two-run double by Weaver, scoring Ryan Bachman and Goble.
Post 22 took its first led in the bottom of the third when Hunter Tillery scored from third on an errant throwback from catcher to pitcher, and a RBI fly out by Weaver, scoring Bachman.
The Hardhats tacked on two runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 6-3 lead.
Jed Jenson scored Dalton Klosterman on single and Colton Hartford doubled home Jenson.
The Lobos got back on the board in the top of the fifth when Beals scored from second on a two-run error by Hartford at shortstop.
Goble, after walking Anderson, struck out Brady Hall to end the Rocky Mountain threat.
The Hardhats took advantage of sloppy Lobo defense with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. With runners on second and third with no outs, Klosterman grounded out to third with Peyton Tipton running to third and Weaver holding. Rocky Mountain tried to get Tipton in a pickle, then threw home as Weaver beat the throw. Tipton then scored on Scherbenke's single to make it 8-4.
Goble got into some trouble again in the top of the sixth, walking the first two batters he faced, prompting Scherbenske's move from second base to the mound.
After the Lobos loaded the bases on a walk by Scherbenske, he got out of the jam as he struck out Loucks and got Will Vasseur to ground out to second base for no damage done.
Post 22 got another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI infield hit by Tipton, scoring Bachman.
The Lobos opened the seventh with a double by Axe and Anderson followed with a walk, but both were stranded there as Scherbenske struck out the side to end the game at approximately 10:30 p.m.
The Hardhats finished with 10 hits, with Hartford and Tipton both having two hits and one RBI, Scherbenske and Jenson added one RBI each.
Goble earned the win, giving up just five hits and four runs (three earned) in five innings, but he walked seven and struck out seven.
"He (Goble) competed because he didn't have his best stuff, and he stayed out there for five plus innings," Torve said. "He took ownership of what was going on. That is a good baseball player when you don't have your best stuff and you can still get guys out."
Scherbenske gave up the one hit, walking two and striking out five in two innings.
"Scherbie competed as well and threw strikes; he didn't back down from anybody," Torve said. "This is Scherbie's first year on the varsity. He got a big hit too."
Axe led the Lobos with two hits and a RBI, with Anderson knocking in the other Rocky Mountain run.
Brogan Stevens look the loss, giving up six hits and eight runs in four innings, as he walked three and struck out four. Vasseur pitched the final two innings giving up four hits and one run.
Post 22 returns to action today with two games, hosting Premier West at 5 p.m. and Sterling at 7:30 p.m. Rocky Mountain faces Gillette at 2:30 p.m.
In the first games of the tournament, Missoula, Mont., rolled past Premier West of Denver 9-0 and Rocky Mountain got past Sterling, Colo., 11-6.
Missoula broke open a tight game with five runs in the fifth inning. Dane Fraser hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning and Charlie Kirgan had two hits and three RBI.
Zane Hangus and Charlie Cartell combined to shut out Premier on six hits.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!