Black Hills State University head women's basketball coach, Mark Nore, has announced the addition of Hope Bonlander as an assistant coach for the Yellow Jackets.
"I am extremely thankful and excited to continue my coaching career at Black Hills State University," said Bonlander. "I look forward to working alongside Coach Nore and look forward to adding to this already successful and respected program! I couldn't be happier to join the Yellow Jacket family!"
Bonlander comes to BHSU from South Dakota School of Mines, where she was the assistant women's coach for three years, also acting as the recruiting coordinator. In addition, Bonlader acted as the SAAC advisor for the Hardrockers. Prior to her time in Rapid City, she was a graduate assistant at the University of Sioux Falls.
Bonlander played collegiately at Southwest Minnesota State University. She played in 112 games with 62 starts and finished her career with 926 points and 469 rebounds. After graduating in 2016, she went on to earn her masters degree from SMSU in May 2019.
"We are really excited to have Hope join our staff and program at Black Hills State University," said Coach Nore. "She's a high-character person, extremely hard working with a great basketball mind. She had an excellent career for the Mustangs at Southwest Minnesota State where she played as a post. I am excited for the community to get to know Hope. She is a perfect fit for our culture and program."
Expedition League Baseball
Sasquatch cruise past Whiskey Jacks
The Spearfish Expedition League baseball team used a five-run second inning to pick up an 11-3 win over the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks Tuesday night in Spearfish.
You have free articles remaining.
With the game tied at a run apiece, the Sasquatch started to pull away starting with a Matt Crossley RBI single.
Two batters later, Z Westley knocked in two more runs on a triple to make it 6-1.
After Wheat City scored another run in the top half of the fourth, Spearfish answered in its half of the inning with three more runs.
Westley added two more RBIs to his total on a double that allowed Chad Hall and Dawson Martin to tag home.
The Sasquatch added another run in the fifth and sixth innings to put the game away.
Westley led the way for Spearfish with three hits and four RBI, while Crossley had a hit and two RBI.
The Sasquatch (26-30) will host Wheat City again tonight 6:35 p.m.