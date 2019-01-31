A Rapid City bull rider coming off a couple of injury-ridden years and hoping to make some noise on the comeback trail in 2019 did just that on Thursday night as Tanner Bothwell, the last man out of the chute after the bulls had pitched a shutout up until his ride, put together a 84.5- bull trip to move into the overall lead in the 2019 Rodeo Rapid City.
“The is my first PRCA rodeo after coming back from ACL and meniscus surgery last year, and the year before that hip surgery, so to come here and do this in front of the hometown crowd is really awesome,” said Bothwell, a Sturgis Brown High School graduate and two-time state wrestling champion for the Scoopers.
Bothwell didn’t waste any extra time on the back of New Frontier Rodeo’s Ur Next as the clock stopped at eight seconds flat.
“Actually, it felt pretty good all the way. I actually got on some practice bulls on Sunday in the snow and told myself I was going to get it right tonight,” Bothwell said. “Words can’t even describe how special it is to be back and healthy again.”
Two South Dakota rodeo athletes qualified for the 2018 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December, Rapid City bareback rider Shane O’Connell and Oelrichs barrel racer Lisa Lockhart. Both were in the house for the third performance of the 2019 Rodeo Rapid City at the Civic Center’s Barnett Arena.
For O’Connell, a chute fighter tested him out in the chute though the 23-year-old Rapid City Central grad shook off the shoving match in the chute to turn in a solid 86-point ride vaulting him into the lead.
Unfortunately, O’Connell couldn’t fight off three-time NFR qualifier Wyatt Denny as the Minden, Nevada, bronc rider turned in an outstanding 90.5 ride aboard D & H Cattle Company’s Classic Rock.
“He kind of wore me out in the chute. He kept putting his head down and wouldn’t pick it up, moving around and leaning on everything,” O’Connell said. “When you have an 86 and you’re not winning, there’s not much you can do. Anyway, it should get me a nice paycheck, and this is one of the first rodeos of the year for me and about the last time I see everybody before I head out, but it felt good to get out tonight and make a nice ride.”
Denny’s dance partner came out with a big leap before setting down and showing well for the eight-second ride.
“He’s a young colt and I didn’t know anything about him, but I talked to some guys from around this area and they said good things about him,” Denny said. “But that’s rodeo sometimes, you show up and you don’t know what to expect. When he came out big and hit the ground, I was able to set my feet, so I knew it was going to be fun. And this is my 90-point ride in America, so I guess it worked out pretty good.”
Richie Champion, a four-time NFR qualifier, moved past O’Connell into second place in the rodeo with an 89-point ride in a night when a stellar bareback field matched up with a strong pen of bucking horses.
Lockhart is rapidly moving into the legendary status among South Dakota rodeo athletes as the Oelrichs lady is a 12-time National Finals barrel racing qualifier, a two-time reserve world champion, and has earned gold buckles at prestigious rodeos all over the country, including Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Calgary Stampede.
Currently situated third in Women’s Professional Rodeo Association standings, Thursday night’s run aboard Louie, a 16-year-old gelding came came up short of expectations with a 12.97-second effort. Nonetheless, another South Dakota lady picked up the slack as Cally Kindred (Harrold) had the top time of the night with a 12.74 second run to move into second overall through three performances.
“This is a small arena and can be tough to put together a good run,” Lockhart said. “I’m off to a good start this year and have won a little money, but the season is just barely started. We try not to pay too much attention to results this early in the year, but I will be going down to Texas and Mississippi here in the next six weeks for some big rodeos, and that will be big for this year.”
A trio of international saddle bronc riders lit up the saddle bronc scoreboard on Thursday as Jake Watson (Hudson’s Hope, BC, 85.5-ride) vaulted into the overall lead, moving past event leader, Jake Finley (Goondiwindi, Australia), who spurred into second with an 84.5-point ride. Layton Green (Meeting Creek, Alberta) lifted and charged to an 84-point ride to grab third overall.
Rodeo Rapid City moves into the final weekend tonight with a full day of events at the Barnett Center. Cowboy mounted shooting competition kicks off the excitement at 10 a.m., freestyle bullfighting begins at 1 p.m., and the day concludes with the fourth performance of PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m.