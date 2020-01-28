Bowling results
Here are the bowling scores for Jan. 20-26, 2020 for both Meadowood Lanes and Robbinsdale Lanes.

Robbinsdale Lanes Sunday Sweeper Winner – 01/26/2020: Johnny Lees

Robbinsdale Lanes: Bowlers of the Week

Men’s High Game: Gary Scaggs 280

Men’s High Series: Gary Scaggs 784

Women’s High Game: Stacey Huntington 257

Women’s High Series: Carol Goodrich 683

Senior Men’s High Game: Del Genzlinger 249

Senior Men’s High Series: Del Genzlinger 696

Senior Women’s High Game: Julie Hill 194

Senior Women’s High Series: Julie Hill 523

Meadowood Lanes: Bowlers of the Week (Most Pins Over)

Men’s High Game: Matthew Zook 253 (113 POA)

Men’s High Series: Matthew Zook 626 (206)

Women’s High Game: Terry Wood 220 (87 POA)

Women’s High Series: Rae Muser 457 (124 POA)

Meadowood Lanes

Men – Games 240+

Thane Lees, 300; Tyler Engel, 288; Justin Ebsen, 280; Nate Hand, 279; Terry McNamara, 279; Bruce Hesse, 277; Allan Sitzler, 277; Jeff Patterson, 273; travis Meyer, 270; Josh Blake, 269; Brandon Krenn, 268; Aaron Sumners, 268; Brady Foreman, 266; Matt Galbraith, 266; Shoun Vanderpol, 258; James Nelson, 256; Nicholas Ranum, 255; Tom Clarke, 255; Jamaal Becton, 254; Matthew Zook, 253; Del Genzlinger, 252; Ron Uecker, 248; Jason Syzmanski, 248; Kevin Mitzel, 248; Steve DuVall, 247; John Biggins, 247; Dan Egger, 246; Terry Mahaffy, 245; John Cooper, 240.

Meadowood Lanes

Men’s Series – 640+

Tyler Engel, 804; Brandon Krenn, 769; Nate Hand, 751; Matt Galbraith, 742; Brady Foreman, 733; Justin Ebsen, 731; Terry McNamara, 729; Tom Clarke, 708; Shoun Vanderpol, 692; Jeff Patterson, 678; Thane Lees, 678; Tim Ayers, 676; Dave Lowe, 673; Kevin Mitzel, 672; Josh Blake, 671; Greg Maher, 667; Ron Uecker, 664; Justin Larson, 662; Wade Juve, 661; Taylor Rave, 659; Thomas Vanderpol, 657; Allan Sitzler, 652; Nicholas Ranum, 652; Dan Voss, 643; Travis Meyer, 643; Randy Michalov, 640.

Meadowood Lanes

Women’s Game – 200+

Sherri Bucholz, 245; Deidre Ross, 237; Deb Slusser, 235; Jessica Groves, 222; Heidi Ayers, 221; Terry Wood, 220; Tawney King, 212; Delilah Oerlline, 209; Brandyn Crawford, 209; Betty Millard, 209; Carol Goodrich, 208; Candy Deyo, 201; Mary Genzlinger, 200.

Meadowood Lanes

Women’s Series – 510+

Sherri Bucholz, 638; Deidre Ross, 634; Heidi Ayers, 630; Jessica Groves, 621; Deb Slusser, 597; Brandyn Crawford, 595; Tawney King, 587; Patty Fanter, 576; Delilah Oerlline, 560; Carol Goodrich, 552; Becky Beer, 549; Megan Hutmacher, 546; Donna Young, 540; Erin Phipps, 531; Julianna Hill, 524; Mary Genzlinger, 523; Alice Hegert, 523; Lola West, 521; Cindy Adkins, 520; Deb English, 516; Jessie Ferguson, 515; Candy Deyo, 514.

Robbinsdale Lanes

Men – Games 240+

Gary Scaggs, 280; Shawn Adams, 267; Andrew O'Connell, 266; Fred Kiewel, 266; Andy Sukut, 266; Tim Ayers, 264; Patrik Bailie, 264; Vince Spease, 264; John Jacobs, 263; James Wright, 262; Jamie Holsworth, 262; Dave Jones, 258; Mark Parker, 257; Randy Horsley, 256; Dave Lowe, 256; JR Harvey, 255; Brendan Johnson, 251; Toby Lore, 251; Randy McKee, 248; Brandon Krenn, 247; Tood Goodrich, 247; Chris Stucker, 247; Bill Baird, 245; Mike Barrett, 245; Bill Eide, 245; Terry Rymer, 245; Ryan O'Malley, 245; Ty Falcon, 245; John Biggins, 245; Jim Newman, 245; Danny Gunderson, 245; Kevin Lowe, 244; Brad Maxwell, 244; Scott Andrzejewski, 243; Kip Johnson, 243; Mark Hamling, 241.

Robbinsdale Lanes

Men’s Series – 640+

Gary Scaggs, 784; Andrew O'Connell, 747; John Jacobs, 725; John Biggins, 717; Randy McKee, 714; Dave Jones, 707; Dave Lowe, 702; James Wright, 695; Patrik Bailie, 692; Danny Gunderson, 691; Jeff Patterson, 686; Jim Newman, 686; Mark Parker, 685; Fred Kiewel, 685; Andy Sukut, 684; Brendan Johnson, 683; Tim Ayers, 681; Brett Foreman, 677; Kevin Lowe, 673; Randy Horsley, 673; Brad Maxwell, 673; Toby Lore, 671; Jason Syzmanski, 670; Chris Stucker, 666; Scott Sterling, 664; Ty Falcon, 663; Ryan O'Malley, 657; Steve Fuelling, 656; Kip Johnson, 654; Chris Tindall, 653; Bill Eide, 651; Wayen Hofer, 650; Mark Budd, 650; Vince Spease, 650; Adam Wortman, 649; Tood Goodrich, 649; Dan Bartos, 648; Chris Weyer, 646; JR Harvey, 645; Paul McDonnell, 643; Eric Robinson, 641.

Robbinsdale

Women’s Game – 200+

Stacey Huntington, 257; Carol Goodrich, 243; Joleen Zoller, 240; Heidi Ayers, 237; Laurie Sumners, 237; Kristy Jones, 227; Mary Allison, 223; Rachael Galbraith, 223; Carole Marshall, 210; Terri Ranta, 207; Alysha Whitaker, 206; Karen Foreman, 203; Dawn Adams, 201; Kathy Miller, 201; Mary Stadel, 201; Tammy Lees, 200.

Robbinsdale Lanes

Women’s Series – 510+

Carol Goodrich, 683; Heidi Ayers, 642; Laurie Sumners, 638; Stacey Huntington, 620; Kristy Jones, 616; Rachael Galbraith, 595; Mary Allison, 590; Tammy Lees, 585; Joleen Zoller, 574; Amy Meyer, 570; Dawn Adams, 566; Tina Kunka, 562; Terri Ranta, 557; Julie Zastrow, 556; Alysha Whitaker, 544; Carole Marshall, 542; Karen Foreman, 541; Kathy Miller, 533; Mary Stadel, 533; Deb Knutson, 522; Lola West, 513.

Robbinsdale

Senior Men’s Game – 200+

Del Genzlinger, 249; Jasper Green, 238; Dan Egger, 234; Warren Young, 234; Tim McElroy, 222; Joe Price, 218; Bob Malone, 214; Rod Atterbery, 214; Dave Clark, 213; Mike Richards, 210; Dennis Baxley, 209; Wayne Block, 208; Tiom Shearer, 205; Jasper Green, 203; Jake Roth, 202; Chuck Kiefer, 202; Bill Griffin, 201; JR Clark, 201.

Robbinsdale

Senior Men’s Series – 500+

Del Genzlinger, 696; Tim McElroy, 636; Warren Young, 620; Wayne Block, 603; Dave Clark, 588; Rod Atterbery, 587; Jasper Green, 579; Dan Egger, 573; Jasper Green, 564; Chuck Kiefer, 558; Joe Price, 557; Calvin Hill, 543; Tom Wilson, 539; Tiom Shearer, 534; Gary Davidson, 529; Dan Wissinger, 526; Dennis Baxley, 521; Jake Roth, 519; Bill Griffin, 516; Del Ashlock, 514; John Aldridge, 514; Bob Malone, 513; JR Clark, 511; Rick Fairley, 500.

Robbinsdale

Senior Women’s Game – 140+

Julie Hill, 194; Margie Carpenter, 186; Donna Young, 178; Sharon Karp, 172; Dianne Block, 170; Sharon Karp, 169; Karin Lord, 168; Sally Dickerson, 168; Kay Williams, 166; JoAnn Wissinger, 164; Nita Clark, 161; Marilyn Davidson, 161; Judy Wipf, 142.

Robbinsdale

Senior Women’s Series – 420+

Julie Hill, 523; Margie Carpenter, 479; Donna Young, 472; Karin Lord, 462; Marilyn Davidson, 459; Dianne Block, 458; Sally Dickerson, 456; Kay Williams, 452; Sharon Karp, 436; Sharon Karp, 427.

Robbinsdale Lanes

Youth Boys - Game

Conor Weisz, 226; Zane Hutton, 226; Ryan Rufledt, 212; Jace Wetzler, 206; Richard Schwartz, 198; Kolton Vetter, 195; Trey Ayers, 193; Trevor Ousley, 171; Preston Baumgartner, 153; Gage Carlson, 152; Nixon Hix, 142.

Robbinsdale Lanes

Youth Boys - Series

Conor Weisz, 609; Ryan Rufledt, 602; Richard Schwartz, 551; Trey Ayers, 542; Jace Wetzler, 537; Kolton Vetter, 534; Zane Hutton, 516; Trevor Ousley, 496; Gage Carlson, 415; Preston Baumgartner, 370; Nixon Hix, 348.

Robbinsdale Lanes

Youth Girls - Game

Erin Ayers, 221; Katie Paris, 216; Taya Martin, 193; Jaden Wells, 183; Holly Jacobs, 164; Sierra Klewicki, 156; Abbie Ferguson, 144; Abby Solano, 130; Lily Sumners, 105.

Robbinsdale Lanes

Youth Girls - Series

Erin Ayers, 582; Katie Paris, 578; Taya Martin, 521; Jaden Wells, 518; Sierra Klewicki, 424; Holly Jacobs, 411; Abbie Ferguson, 394; Abby Solano, 357; Lily Sumners, 293.

League Scores –

Robbinsdale Lanes

Disk Drive Lanes League – 1/21/2020

Team Standings: 1st Place –Turkey Hunters, 13-7; 2nd Place – Hopefuls, 12-8; High Team Game: Hopefuls, 587; High Team Series: Turkey Hunters, 1667; High Game (Women) Darlene Bloom, 178; High Series (Women) Donette Gregg, 549.

Golden Mixed – 01/21/2020

Team Standings: 1st Place – Garnet, 17-3, 2nd Place – Diamonds, 16-4. High Team Series: Topaz, 889; High Team Game: Topaz, 2490. High Game: (Men) Del Genzlinger, 236; (Women) Julie Hill, 194. High Series: (Men) Del Genzlinger, 696; (Women) Julie Hill, 523. Split Conversions: Del Genlzinger (3-10; Joe Price (4-5-7); Sandy Runde (5-7); Don Watts (5-7 & 6-7-10)

Lucky Eight – 01/22/20120

Team Standings: 1st Place – Eye Rollers, 8-4; 2nd Place – Pin Pals, 7-5; High Team Game: Vanway, 908; High Team Series: Vanway, 2649; High Game (Women) Joleen Zoller, 240; High Series (Women) Joleen Zoller, 574. Split Conversions: Joleen Zoller (6-7-10); Robbi Thorton (6-7-9-10); Marge Pahl (3-4 & 3-10)

Black Hills Men – 1/22/20

Team Standings: 1st Place – Hagen Glass& Dan’s Dumpsters 10-6; High Team Game: Dan’s Dumpsters, 949; High Team Series: Dan’s Dumpsters, 2740; High Game: (Men) Nate Kleinschmit, 277; High Series (Men) Nate Kleinschmit, 770. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Jeff Patterson 686; Gary Scaggs 667; Ty Falcon 663; Kip Johnso 654; Vince Spease 264/650; Nate Kleinschmit, 2770770.

4 O’Clock Shift – 1/24/20

Team Standings: 1st Place – New and Old, 17.5-2.5; 2nd Place – Snap Crackle Pop, 14.5-5.5; High Team Game: Screw Ups, 797; High Team Series: Snap Crackle Pop, 2202; High Game: (Men) JR Harvey, 255; (Women) Carol Goodrich, 243. High Series: (Men) Danny Gunderson, 691; (Women) Carol Goodrich, 683. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Carol Goodrich 243/683; Laurie Sumners 237/638; Danny Gunderson 245/691; Jamie Holsworth 244/682; Toby Lore 251/671; Randy McKee 656; JR Harvey 255. Dale Montgomery. Triplicate 193. Split Conversions: Mercedes Hauer (3-10 & 9-10); Jamie Holsworth (4-9).

Family Affair League –01/26/2020

Team Standings: 1st Place –Better Halves, 19-5; 2nd Place – Bye Week, 18-8; High Team Game: Holy Rollers, 922, 914; High Team Series: Bye Week, 2836. High Game: (Men) John Jacobs, 263; (Women) Keeryn Huntington, 191; High Series (Men ) John Jacobs, 725; (Women) Keeryn Huntington, 506. Split Conversions: Dawn Beltran (3-10 & 4-5), Julianna Richardson (3-10). Noteworthy Accomplishments: John Jacobs 263/725; John Biggins 245/717; Brad Maxwell 244/673.

League Scores –

Meadowood Lanes

Nitebirds – 01/26/2020

Team Standings: 1st Place – Cardinals, 19-9; 2nd Place – Blue Jays, 18-10; High Team Game: Nitwhawks, 975; High Team Series: Cardinals, 2829. High Game: (Men) Matt Zook, 253; (Women)Terri Kaiser, 202; High Series (Men) Matt Zook, 626; (Women) Megan Hutmacher, 546.

Rocoway League – 01/20/2020

Team Standings: 1st Place – Rush Fans, 10-6; 2nd Place – Inferno Balls, 9-7; High Game (Men): Trevor Wolfe, 189; High Game (Women) Jessica Groves, 222; High Series (Men): Trevor Wolfe, 430; High Series (Women)Jessica Groves, 621. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Christy Wolfe 506; Patty Fanter 528; Jessica Groves 222/621.

Football Widows – 1/20/2020

Team Standings: 1st Place – Broncos, 12-4; 2nd Place – Steelers, 10-6. High Team Game: Seahawks, 521; High Team Series: Seahawks, 1486; High Game (Women) Delilah Oerlline, 209; High Series (Women) Delilah Oerlline, 560. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Carol Goodrich 208/552; Delilah Oerlline 209/560; Cindy Adkins 520; candy Deyo 514; Donna Young 540. Split Conversions: Cindy Adkins (6-7-10).

Try Hard Ladies – 01/21/2020

Team Standings: 1st Place – Lucky Strikers, 12-4; 2nd Place – Hard Rockers, 9-7. High Team Game: N/A; High Team Series: N/A; High Game (Women) Sherri Bucholz, 245; High Series (Women) Sherri Bucholz, 638. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Heidi Ayers 221/630; Julianna Hill 524; Sherri Bucholz, 245/638; Deidre Ross 237/634; Deb Slusser 559; Deb English 516. Split Conversions: Julie Hill (6-7); Stephanie Ayers (4-9, 2-4-10); Pam Sheperd (4-5); Rae Muser (5-10); Donna Denker (5-7).

Meadowood Strikers – 01/22/2020

Team Standings: 1st Place – Ten Pins, 11-5; 2nd Place – Alley Cats, 10-6. High Team Game: Ten Pins & Alley Cats, 589; High Team Series: Alley Cats 1717; High Game (Women) Sue Hines, 194; High Series (Women) Sue Hines, 502. Split Conversions: Barb Storm (7-8); Janine Austin (4-5); Sharon Taft (5-10).

Wednesday Wonders – 01/22/20

Team Standings: 1st Place – Weiland Painting, 10-2; 2nd Place – Crazy Horse, 7.5; High Team Game: Buckhorn, 874; High Team Series: Buckhorn, 2465; High Game (Women) Doreen Hurd & Margie Carpenter, 178; High Series (Women) Doreen Hurd, 509. Split Conversions: Delilah Oerlline (3-10); Jan Czywsinski (3-10x2); Sally Oller (4-5); Clara Johnson (4-5).

Meadowood Senior Mixed – 01/23/2020

Team Standings: 1st Place – Late Comers, 14-6; 2nd Place – Double Trouble, 12-8; High Team Game: No Tap, 864; High Team Series: Late Comers, 2469. High Game: (Men) Joe Price, 235; (Women) Margie Carpenter, 200; High Series (Men) Joe Price, 582; (Women) Delilah Oerlline, 527.

Classy Duo’s – 1/24/2020

Team Standings: 1st Place – Meadowood Lounge, 43-21; 2nd Place –J&S, 36.5-27.5; High Game (Men) Terry McNamara 279; (Women): Patty Fanter, 255; High Series – 3 Game (Men) Terry McNamara, 729; (Women) Sherri Bucholz, 614; High Series – 4 Game (Men) Terri McNamara, 1008 (Women) Patty Fanter, 831. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Debby Slusser 235/597; Jeff Patterson 273/678 Sherri Bucholz 213/614; Patty Fanter 255/576; Dave Lowe 673; Tom Clarke 255/707; Terry McNamara 279/729; Aaron Sumners 268.

