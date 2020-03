Bowling Results

Team Standings: 1st Place – New & Old, 31.5-8.5; 2nd Place – Just look for Terry, 26-14; High Team Game: Just Just Look for Terry, 775; High Team Series: Just Look for Terry, 2161; High Game: (Men) Donovan Pallatto, 280; (Women) Liz King, 204. High Series: (Men) Matt Hauer, 721; (Women) Liz King, 574. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Matt Hauer 277/721; Terry Berg 667; Jim Meyer 666; Donovan Pallatto 280/652; Chris Meyer 646; Andre Armstrong 264. Split Conversions: Amanda Brown (5-10); Richard Fellows (6-8-10).