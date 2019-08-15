It's turning into a pretty good move for former Rapid City Post 22 shortstop Cooper Bowman.
Two years ago Bowman signed a letter-of-intent to play for the University of Hawaii, but he later changed his mind and moved on to Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
After an outstanding season in which the Reivers reached the Division I JUCO World Series title game, Bowman will get that Division I opportunity after all, as he recently agreed to play for the University of Louisville, beginning the 2020-2021 season.
Bowman will go back to Iowa Western for his sophomore season.
"I think it was the greatest baseball decision I have ever made," Bowman said of the route through Iowa that he has taken to get to Louisville. "Now I can be on a team that has a chance to go to Omaha (College World Series). It's really a dream come true. I'm happy to be in my position."
Bowman's Iowa Western team fell to Central Arizona in the junior college title game, while Louisville, 51-18 in 2019, was 2-2 in the College World Series.
And coming from the highly successful Post 22 program that won its 42nd state title his final season with the Hardhats, Bowman appears to know how to pick winners.
"I'm just happy to be where I am," he said. "If everyone on the team has the same goal, a lot could happen."
His recruitment by Louisville began a couple of months ago, and he really hadn't planned on deciding on a Division I program. That decision, however, came fairly easily.
"It ended up being an offer I just couldn't pass up," he said. "You can't really go wrong. It's a great opportunity and I'm really thankful for it."
You have free articles remaining.
Although he hadn't decided on Louisville during the College World Series, he watched the Cardinals compete, as well as the rest of the games.
"To wear their uniform to play there is pretty cool," he said.
Bowman made the jump from American Legion baseball to junior college baseball successfully. He doesn't see it as a problem making another big leap.
"It is going to be the same as any other level," he said. "You have to compete, you have to train and be prepared for whatever is coming at you. Everyone there can play. There are no freebies, nothing is given to you, you just have to go out there and earn everything."
Bowman, who hit .412 with three home runs and 25 RBIs at Iowa Western, played with the Bismarck Larks in the Northwoods League, one of the top collegiate summer leagues in the country.
He would hit .247 with 15 RBIs in 28 games.
"It was not bad, but it was a grind up there," Bowman said. "To play every day, the travel. It was tough, but playing every day is good for experience, just trying to get better every single day. It was a tough summer."
In the meantime, Bowman and his Iowa Western teammates will be shooting for another title game on the junior college level.
He's excited about that opportunity.
"It is such a great place to be," Bowman said of Iowa Western. "We want to be there for two years. We have everyone coming back, and that is how it has always been at that school. It's fun to be there."