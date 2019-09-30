Custer senior Austin Eggers shots a sizzling even-par 36 on the front nine holes at Hart Ranch Golf Course on his way winning medalist honors and leading the Wildcats to the team championship at the Region 4A boys golf tournament.
Playing in rainy, sometimes breezy conditions, Eggers finished the day at 8-over-par 80 to unseat defending champion Lance Christensen Jr. of Little Wound as the Region 4A title holder. Christensen finished second at 84.
Dustyn Fish of Custer and Jacob Harris of Hot Springs tied for third at 39.
The Wildcats placed four golfers in the top nine on its way to winning the team championship. Custer senior Dylan Polzine and junior teammate Gunner Prior finished eighth and ninth, respectively, to join Eggers and Fish as scoring players for Custer.
The team championship qualifies the Wildcats for the State A golf tournament coming up on Oct. 7-8 at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion. Teams from St. Thomas More and Hot Springs also qualified to play in the team competition at state.
The top 16 golfers qualified individually to compete for State A medalist honors.