Spearfish’s Sam Grout and his Spartan teammates got it done in style Monday at the Black Hills Conference boys golf tournament.
Grout repeated as individual medalist, outdistancing the field by 12 strokes and Spearfish claimed its fourth consecutive BHC championship by 30 strokes, all on their home course at Spearfish Canyon Country Club.
“They’ve played thousands of rounds here,” Spearfish golf coach Eric Ligtenberg said. “They know every little nook here, and they’re very comfortable and confident playing here. Knowing your tendencies, knowing the difficult places, where to be and where not to be make a huge difference.”
The Spartans took the top three spots in individual play and finished with a team-total of 330 to outdistance runner-up Custer for the conference crown. The Wildcats placed second with 360 team strokes. St. Thomas More came in third at 427.
“I’m super-proud,” Grout, a junior, said of the Spartans’ team effort to win the BHC again this season. “This team has done really well, considering how young we are – three or four freshmen and another junior. They’ve stepped up.”
Playing at home can create a unique challenge in its own right, Ligtenberg pointed out.
“When you’re expected to win, sometimes the pressure can creep in,” he said. “We have a very good team, but you still have to go out and do it.”
Grout fired a 1-under-par 70 to claim medalist honors for the second straight year. His Spartan teammates Jack Hight finished second at 82. Josh Sundsted, a Spearfish ninth-grader, tied for third with two Custer golfers, Gunner Prior and Austin Eggers, with 18-hole scores of 87.
“That’s the second-best round I’ve ever shot here,” said Grout, who was medalist as a sophomore at last year’s BHC tournament played at Boulder Canyon Golf Course. “So I’m really pumped about that.”
Two areas of play stood out in Grout’s mind after he finished his round Monday.
“I had an amazing day putting. I saved a lot of pars. I didn’t miss more than maybe two times all round,” he said. “I eliminated a lot of mistakes. I usually have one or two large blowup holes, but I had none today.”
Playing on his home course was another key to repeating as conference champion.
“It’s a huge advantage,” Grout said. “Spearfish can be a tough course. It’s nice to know where you need to be on every hole.”
Area Class A teams are gearing up for the Region 4A golf tournament coming up Monday at Hart Ranch Golf Course in Rapid City. Those teams and players are competing for spots in the State A golf tournament being played at The Bluffs in Vermillion on Oct. 7-8.
Class AA teams will take part in the West River Challenge, starting Monday at Boulder Canyon. Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in Yankton is the site of the State AA tournament, also on Oct. 7-8.