St. Thomas More salvaged a 4-4 tie with Belle Fourche in boys soccer action Saturday at the Dakota Field soccer complex despite playing nearly three-quarters of the game a man down.
The Cavaliers lost a player around the 20-minute mark when the Broncs were on the attack against More goalkeeper Liam Yantes. Belle Fourche had a free shot high on the net, but a More defender got a hand on the ball, resulting in an automatic red card that left the Cavaliers with only 10 players.
“It was basically a knee-jerk reaction,” Cavalier coach Pete Sales said. “Our keeper was out a little ways and our defender dropped in to watch the goal and they put in a shot. You’re in that position, as a player, you want to keep the ball out of the net.”
Despite losing a player, St. Thomas More played Belle Fourche to a 3-3 tie at halftime. The Cavaliers took a 4-3 lead in the 49th minute when Andrew Evans netted a goal.
Playing a man up, the Broncs kept pressure on the Cavaliers’ backline on and off during the second half. Belle Fourche got the game-tying goal in the 62nd minute when sophomore midfielder Tristan Hendricks beat Yantes to make it 4-4.
“We weren’t without fight,” a smiling Sales said. “We kept pushing the whole way. You could even hear from the youngest players out there telling everyone to keep working. It’s a great team effort.”
St. Thomas More (4-3-2) returns to the pitch Tuesday for a game against Rapid City Stevens. The contest starts at 6 p.m. at the Sioux Park Stadium.
Belle Fourche (1-8-1) has a home match against Sturgis on Thursday, starting at 4 p.m.