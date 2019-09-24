Typically, soccer contests between the Rapid City Central and Stevens boys are batten-down-the-hatches affairs, often low scoring, high intensity matches characteristic of tightly contested crosstown rivalry.
Tuesday night’s match was every bit of that as the two teams battled to a 1-1 tie at Sioux Park with the Raiders grabbing a 1-0 lead after one period, followed by the Cobblers mounting a furious second half rally to draw even.
The Raider goal in the first period had a déjà vu aspect as junior Rex Wiebe, who had the winning goal in a 1-0 Stevens win in the first meeting of the two teams when a clearing boot by Cobbler goal keeper Quincy Warren ricocheted off Wiebe’s chest and into the net, had a somewhat similar experience on Tuesday as a long free kick deflected off a Cobbler defender to Wiebe who ripped the net from 30 yards out.
For the first 23 minutes of the second period, it appeared Wiebe’s goal might stand up before Cobbler junior Jaden Stephens converted a penalty kick opportunity with 17:12 remaining
“I just got a simple pass over the middle and I made a quick touch to the outside over the defender’s feet and then he took out my feet,” Stephens said of the penalty. “On the penalty kick I was kind of nervous but the point is to know where you are going before you kick it and that’s what I did.”
That Stephens was in position to draw the game even came about because of a coaching change made by Central coach Joe Sabrowski at intermission.
“I pulled Jaden out of the back,” Sabrowski said. “He’s a dynamic player and I felt putting him out on the wing would create opportunities which it did. He’s just that kind of player who can do so many things that finding the right spot for him can be difficult.”
Clearly, Stephens was in the right spot in the second half on Tuesday night as Stephens and Eli Brink collaborated on numerous runs deep into Raider territory as Central outshot Stevens 7-2 in the second half (9-4 in the game) including a number of near misses.
“Anytime you play Central you are going to get high intensity out of both teams and I felt like our players played well, it wasn’t our best game but I did think Central played with a little more intensity than us.” Stevens coach Jeff Fiero said. “That was a good game out of Central. One of the best games I’ve seen them play.”
Though the Raiders only had two shots on frame in the second half, both came in the final four minutes on back-to-back opportunities, only to see each shot stopped by Cobbler keeper, junior Quincy Warren.
“Those saves by Quincy were huge for us,” Sabrowski said. “And we had Erik Keohane (senior team captain) barking at everybody keeping them on their toes, and our kids did a good job.”
Currently seeded 9th in Class AA seeding, the tie keeps alive Central’s chances of moving up into the top eight, and thereby earn the Cobblers the opportunity to host an opening round game in the playoffs
Both teams conclude the regular season on the road versus an 8-1-1 Spearfish squad that currently holds down the No. 2 seed. Rapid City Central will be in Spearfish on Saturday (12 p.m.) while Stevens will meet the Spartans next Tuesday (6 p.m.).