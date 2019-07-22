Brandon Valley coach Mitch Zerr said starting pitcher Brayden Miller appears to be okay after being struck by a line drive in the fourth inning of the South Dakota State Little League tournament title game.
Zerr said Miller was able to get his hand up and partially deflect the sharp liner hit back to the pitcher’s mound. The ball struck Miller on his lip and right cheek.
“We’re glad that Brayden is okay,” Canyon Lake coach Kyle Yamada said. “It was a very scary moment.”
After being looked over by on-site medical personnel, Miller returned to the Brandon Valley dugout as his team batted in the bottom of the fifth inning and took part in post-game activities with his teammates.