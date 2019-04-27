After the second day of the Rapid City Invitational boys' tennis tournament Friday, it appeared clear that Brandon Valley was going to come out on top.
Saturday, Rapid City Stevens had a hard charge, but wasn't able to catch the Lynx as they won the tournament with 251 points compared to the Raiders 243.5.
"Things can change, and everyone had a chance," Stevens coach Jason Olson said. "Our top three singles and top flight of doubles won all of their matches, but it’s a team sport. I’m proud of the way they responded today, we just have to keep getting better."
Stevens won the top three flights of singles Saturday, but Brandon Valley had finalists in eight of the nine singles and doubles flights over the weekend.
"Over the last few years they’ve really bought into our team being the most important thing. Through their work it really developed their games and I think they feel a connection as a team," Brandon Valley coach Mike Zerr said. "Our depth is our strength hopefully and hopefully that shows."
Mitchell finished in third with 155 points, Aberdeen Roncalli was fourth with 120.5 and Aberdeen Central was fifth with 109.5.
"With our team it’s been great to see them continue to improve," Zerr said. "With five seniors at the top of the lineup, they really lead us and do a good job of that and I thought overall, top to bottom, we had a solid weekend."
In flight's one through three of singles, Stevens came out on top. In flight one Jamison Pfingston won his second title of the weekend with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Matt Schmitz of Brandon Valley.
He also ended the day Friday with a flight one doubles win over Schmitz and Carson Mork of the Lynx 6-3, 7-5.
"It really helps with confidence and I was able to hit some shots I wasn’t able to hit earlier in the year, so it was a good tournament overall," Pfingston said. "We’d rather win as a team, but four titles is good. Just to see where we’re at where we need to get better is very helpful."
In flight two, Michael Tang got a 6-0, 6-0 win over the Lynx's Carson Mork.
Tang said he preferred playing in flight two compared to flight four, like he played in last season, because it's helped him grow as a player.
"It felt really good. I came out there and started good. It really helps seeing teams like Brandon Valley, they’re really competitive and have been solid one through six. Their doubles lineup is also really solid," he said. "I think we’re getting a lot better, we’re developing and helping each other. It’s been helpful playing higher because I’m able to see more and better competition."
In flight three, Dawson Segrist topped Roncalli's Gray Imbery 6-3, 6-1. He was another player that was playing in flight five last season but has noticed improvements since moving up to flight three.
"I was a little nervous during the tiebreakers, but I like the nerves. It gives you that extra energy you need to not be tired, we’ve played quite a few matches this weekend," he said. "We know they’re (Brandon Valley) good but it was something to see them and see how they play."
In flight four, Evan Talcott of Brandon Valley topped Mitchell's Macon Larson 6-3, 7-5. In flight five, Braden Helleloid of Mitchell topped Brandon Valley's Andrew Hanson 7-6 (5), 2-6, 11-, and in flight six the winner was Landon Kocer of Brandon Valley, who topped Mitchell's Tyler Loecker 6-4, 6-1.
Rapid City Christian finished sixth with 96 points, St. Thomas More was seventh with 61, Spearfish was eighth with 26 and Rapid City Central was ninth with 2.5.
"Brandon Valley is a good team with five seniors, they’re tough. If we want to be able to compete with teams like that, we’ll have to get better at all spots. Our ones, twos and threes can't rest on their laurels because they haven’t played Sioux Falls Lincoln yet, or Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Sioux Falls Washington," Olson said. "We lost six days for snow and a week for spring break, we just haven’t gotten time and this was a lot of tennis play in a couple of days."
Stevens is next in action Tuesday against Christian, while STM takes on Central Tuesday as well. Spearfish will take on STM and Central on May 7.