Breemes, Knudson to join SDCCTDCA Hall of Fame

Gene Breemes of Rapid City and Eldon Knudson of Custer are among six individuals that will be inducted to the South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Hall of Fame Feb. 29 at the SoDak Track & Field Clinic at the South Dakota National Guard Armory gymnasium in Sioux Falls.
The induction begins at 11:30 a.m. central time.
Other inductees include: Bob Garry of Sioux Falls, Roger Loeckero of Huron, Dean Mann of Sioux Falls and Carl Youngworth of Yankton College.
Breemes, a native of Phillip, began his teaching and coaching career in 1950 in Hurley, followed by time at Beresford and then Rapid City High School. Breemes became the first cross country and track and field coach at the newly opened Stevens High School in 1969.
In his second season at Stevens, the boys track and field team won its first state meet title, followed by a consecutive run of six in a row including 1977 thru 1982. Breemes’ teams were noted for their across the board balance, routinely scoring in multiple events both on the track and in the field. His relay teams were always highly competitive. Breemes’ cross country teams were known for their star power along with their deep roster scoring.
Knudson started the Custer cross country program in the 1970s, along with being a long-time track and field head coach, as well as a football and basketball coach at different times in his career. His boys and girls cross country teams combined for 12 Black Hills Conference titles under his watch, as well as a girls state championship in 1979.
After two years of coaching both football and cross country, he retired from football and continued coaching cross country for 36 years. Custer’s annual cross country meet was renamed the Eldon Knudson Invitational Cross Country Meet. Knudson coached the track and field teams from 1971-2002, winning two Black Hills Conference titles and one State Class “A” Championship. His athletes and relay teams have won 36 state titles along with 33 runners-up.
State amateur basketball tourney this weekend in Sturgis
The South Dakota Amateur Basketball Association will hold its 73rd annual state tournament this weekend at the Sturgis Middle School gymnasium.
Action begins Saturday morning and concludes Saturday afternoon with the title games in the three divisions, A (7 p.m.), B (5:45 p.m.) and C (4:30 p.m.).
Saturday's schedule includes:
Game 1: 9 a.m. — B #1 Madison vs. B #2 Pierre Hunt Ranch
Game 2: 10:15 a.m. — A #1 Spearfish Washed Up vs. A #2 Rapid City YOLO
Game 3: 11:30 a.m. — C #1 Faulkton vs. C #2 Brookings Youngbloods
Game 4: 12:45 p.m. — B #4 Corsica Rexwinkel Concrete vs. B #5 Miller
Game 5: 2 p.m. — A #4 Pierre Overhead Door vs. A #5 Rapid City We Are Farmers
Game 6: 3:15 p.m. — C #3 Pierre Dakota Storm vs. C Host Sturgis King Painting/Const.
Game 7: 4:30 p.m. — B #3 Lennox Plains Commerce vs. Loser Game 1
Game 8: 5:45 p.m. — A #3 Sioux Falls Ambush vs. Loser Game 2
Game 9 7 p.m. — B Host Sturgis Scooptown vs. Loser Game 4
Game 10: 8:15 p.m. — A #6 Pierre Edman vs. Loser Game 5