Breemes, Knudson to join SDCCTDCA Hall of Fame

Gene Breemes of Rapid City and Eldon Knudson of Custer are among six individuals that will be inducted to the South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Hall of Fame Feb. 29 at the SoDak Track & Field Clinic at the South Dakota National Guard Armory gymnasium in Sioux Falls.

The induction begins at 11:30 a.m. central time.

Other inductees include: Bob Garry of Sioux Falls, Roger Loeckero of Huron, Dean Mann of Sioux Falls and Carl Youngworth of Yankton College.

Breemes, a native of Phillip, began his teaching and coaching career in 1950 in Hurley, followed by time at Beresford and then Rapid City High School. Breemes became the first cross country and track and field coach at the newly opened Stevens High School in 1969.

In his second season at Stevens, the boys track and field team won its first state meet title, followed by a consecutive run of six in a row including 1977 thru 1982. Breemes’ teams were noted for their across the board balance, routinely scoring in multiple events both on the track and in the field. His relay teams were always highly competitive. Breemes’ cross country teams were known for their star power along with their deep roster scoring.