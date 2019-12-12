A host of new faces will take to the ice when the Rushmore Hockey Association boys varsity kicks off the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association season this weekend, as 11 seniors graduated from the Thunder squad that finished runner-up to Sioux Falls in last year’s state tournament.
A new face will be behind the bench as well with Brendon Hodge stepping into replace long time coach Dick Novak as head coach.
Though the roster reflects numerous changes, the excellence that has characterized Thunder hockey — four state championships (2010, 2014-15, 2018) and a couple of runner-up finishes — shouldn’t diminish said Hodge, a former Rapid City Rush player and son of former NHL standout Ken Hodge.
“The thing about high school hockey is that there is always change. When I was here as an assistant to Dick Novak, we had Brooks Mitzel and guys like that, and the next year they are gone, and Dick still won a state championship. So, while it’s great to have had those guys and remember what they did, you always have to move forward with the new group that is here this year. Sure, we will miss a player like Ryan Nolan, but we have good players back and expect to be successful.”
Five seniors return: Abraham Partridge, Ethan Ellender, Mason Harlan Keaton Norris and Derrick Brown, Jr., wo is back with the Thunder after a year spent in New Hampshire. Underclassmen of note include defenseman and team captain Nathan Bender (two goals, three assists last season that was shortened by injury), defenseman Seth Stock (seven goals, nine assists), and forwards Kael Delzer (14 goals, eight assists, and Alex Humke (seven goals, two assists).
“Right now, our defensive corps is probably where we are strongest right now. We have some of the top defenseman in the state (Duncan Chisolm and Tyson Dunbar in addition to Bender and Stock),” Hodge said. “Offensively, we are young, but we do have a lot of speed which always helps. We also have a lot of depth which is important. I’ve always coached that you can’t just put all your top players on the first line, you have to balance it out and depth allows you to do that.”
The goal keeping chores will fall to senior Abe Partridge, who saw consider duty backing up John Young last season. DeVries and Connor Brady will provide backup service.
“Abe Partridge has been in the system, and from everything we’ve seen in practice, he’s taking a leadership role and is moving forward with it, and he’s someone we are going to lean on heavily this year,” Hodge said. “Our other two goalies, Brady DeVries and Connor Brady, will be splitting time so we can get them ready for this and next year as well.”
Bender, a 17-year old Stevens junior and Thunder starter since his freshman season, is guardedly optimistic.
“At this point, it’s hard to tell, but I think we will be pretty good this year since we have talent with both our forwards and defensemen,” Bender said. “I do think our effort in practice has to get better since that will carry over to games, too. And some of the kids are new and we have to get to know each other better. Everybody is excited to start the season. We’ve been practicing since October, and now we want to get out and get our stuff together and do what we need to do to win.”
Brown, who played an integral role as a member of the 2018 state championship team and returns after a year’s hiatus, mentioned the youth of this year’s team in a very complimentary manner.
“We have a real young team and that’s a little different than the team here when I left,” said Brown, a Douglas High School senior and Thunder assistant captain. “But the young guys are really good and now they just have to improve the work ethic to become better and make our team good.”
Stock, a Rapid City Central junior and Thunder assistant captain as well, also stressed the importance of a strong work ethic as an essential ingredient toward overcoming youth and lack of experience.
“We lost 12 seniors from last year’s team and will have to really compete and work harder this year,” Stock said. “Last year our success was kind of a given because the talent was there, but this year we have to replace some of that talent with hard work. Winning a state championship with a great group of guys really touched my heart. And if we put in the work this year, we can make that happen again.”
A preseason tournament appearance — and a 3-1 record — convinced Hodge that the necessary components, including the hard work aspect, were on display.
“What I did see was a lot of guys backchecking, and you don’t see that too often in preseason at any level, and so that was a pleasant surprise,” Hodge said. “And the passion the boys had to win that tournament was something that impressed also. That’s what we try to teach these guys. We have a goal at the end of the year and process to go with it. You can’t just wait to the end of the year and the state championship. We have a process here, and we have to continue building throughout the year, so we are ready by the tournament time.”
The process begins this weekend as the Thunder take to the road for games with the Huron All Stars on Friday night (7 p.m. MT) and Sioux Center Storm on Saturday (3:45 p.m.) and Sunday (10:45 a.m.).