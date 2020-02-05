Breske signs 10 to first class

Coach Breske: "Kian is a coach's kid who was an absolute workhorse for San Juan. He is not your typical running back this athlete has the size and strength and run through you and the speed to run by you. He is be a day one contributor with our special teams and look to add tremendous value for us on offense."

Kelby Olson

Coach Breske: "Kelby is the smooth athlete from just up the road in Belle Fourche. Another multiple sport athlete to add the recruiting class, Kelby, also played multiple positions on offense for the Bronc's as well as both sides of the ball. This kid can dunk a basketball with ease and is just a well rounded player."

Claysen Davis

Coach Breske: "Clayson is a strong, solid defensive lineman that has a great feel and grasp of the game. The level of tenacity and toughness that he plays with is going to help our defense exponentially. He embodies the values of our culture and we are excited to welcome him to the family"

Connor Mendez

Coach Breske: "Don't let Connor's size fool you this guy is a lighting in a bottle. His skill set fits what we do on offense very well and will be able to utilize those skills all over the field. I love that he was a two way player because it shows that he can do a lot of different things for us."

