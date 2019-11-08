Aiden Fredrickson scored from 11 yards out as Britton-Hecla scored with six minutes remaining to defeat Gregory 14-8 as it advanced to the Class 9A championship Friday night.
The Gorillas took the 8-0 lead early in the second quarter when Jackson Eklund scored on a 1-yard carry.
Britton-Hecla tied the game four minutes later on a 7-yard run from Mason Jones.
Cole Fosness paced the Braves with 31 carries for 127 yards, while Eklund led Gregory with 15 carries for 60 yards.
Britton-Hecla will play the winner of Sully Buttes/Canistota/Freeman Thursday at 10 a.m.
WINNER 38, WEBSTER AREA 27: After missing the state title game and a chance at a three-peat last season, the Warriors put themselves in position to start a new streak as they defeated Webster Area in an 11B semifinal matchup on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Winner will play Bridgewater-Ethan/Emery in the state title game Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
VIBORG-HURLEY 32, LEMMON/MCINTOSH 26: Viborg-Hurley, the top ranked team in Class 9AA, punched its ticket to the state title game as it edged Lemmon/McIntosh Friday night in Viborg.
No other information was made available for this game.
Viborg-Hurley will play Bon Homme in the championship game Thursday at 12:45 p.m., while Lemmon/McIntosh's season ends at 9-2.