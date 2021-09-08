Broncos' Bridgewater out to win over fans

Bridgewater said when he takes the field at the Meadowlands he'll be "calm, cool, chill" — just like he's been his whole career.

That's the demeanor Broncos safety Kareem Jackson saw up close for the first time this summer, "and that's a great asset to have, obviously, for a quarterback."

Bridgewater described his leadership style recently as the antithesis of the rah-rah loudmouth.

"I do it in my own way, just pulling guys aside or even post-practice," he said. "For me, a lot of my way of demanding things out of guys happens post-practice because it's easy to do it when we're out here with the coaches. The coaches may say it one way but when the coaches leave the field and we stay behind, I feel like that's when we take ownership as players. We put the extra time in, and we make it ours."

It's one thing, he said, for coaches to correct mistakes, "but when we're out here on our own it's like, 'Man, I need you right here at this time at this point in my drop because I'm ready to throw. If I hit five steps and you're not there, then I'm on to the next guy.'"

Running back Melvin Gordon III appreciates Bridgewater's even-keeled approach.