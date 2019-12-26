Broncos can end Oakland's run as an NFL city

"We're here to end our season on a right note for next year and they want to try to get to a playoff game, so it's going to be a battle," Lindsay said. "You can say this is like a little playoff game for them because if they think they're going to come in here and just get one, they're sadly mistaken."

Here are some other subplots Sunday when the Broncos try to finish 5-3 at home, which would mark their first winning record at Mile High since 2016:

COLD CARR

Temperatures on Sunday are forecast to be in the 30s and that has usually spelled doom for QB Derek Carr and the Raiders. Carr has lost nine straight starts when it has been below 50 degrees. He owns a 65.9 passer rating in those games compared to 94.7 in all others. He's had particular problems throwing deep in the cold, going 8 for 47 for 277 yards, three TDs, four INTs and a 37.5 rating on passes at least 20 yards downfield in cold weather.

THIRD AND RENFROW