Broncos exercise Von Miller's 2021 option

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have exercised star linebacker Von Miller's 2021 option.

The move engages the final season of the six-year, $114.5 million contract Miller signed in 2016 in the aftermath of his Super Bowl 50 MVP performance.

It also guarantees him $7 million of his $17.5 million base salary.

Tuesday was the deadline to exercise his option or Miller, who turns 32 this month, would have become an unrestricted free agent. The Broncos tweeted without comment an image of Miller celebrating the team's Super Bowl triumph five years ago.

Miller has recovered from a freak ankle injury that sidelined him all of last season, and he recently was cleared of off-the-field concerns when the local district attorney's office declined to bring charges against him following an unspecified investigation by the Parker, Colorado, police department.

Before that, new general manager George Paton said he wanted Miller to remain in Denver but was monitoring his legal situation before committing to his return.

Miller was John Elway's first draft pick back in 2011, when he was the No. 2 overall pick behind Cam Newton, whom he dominated in Super Bowl 50 to help Denver beat Carolina 24-10 in Peyton Manning's farewell game.