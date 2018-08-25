The Belle Fourche football team had a big third quarter to top Sturgis Saturday 18-15 in the season-opener for both teams at Lou Graslie Field in Belle Fourche.
Sturgis got the scoring started in the first quarter when when Josh Fowler recovered a fumble after a completed pass and ran it back for the score.
In the second quarter, Jackson Tyndall hit a 27-yard field goal for the Broncs to cut the Scoopers lead to 7-3 at halftime.
Belle Fourche looked to take control in the third with 15 unanswered points. Bextin Garza scored on a 15-yard run as the Broncs took their first lead of the game. Kelby Olson added on with 2:29 left in the third when he scored from 3-yards out, and the Broncs two-point conversion put them up 18-7.
Sturgis came back in the fourth as Gavin West completed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Manny Gallosa to keep the Scoopers alive. West and Gallosa added the two-point conversion, but it was close as Sturgis would get.
Belle Fourche faces Madison next Friday on the road, while Sturgis hosts Douglas Friday.
Volleyball
Three local teams were in Huron over the weekend for the Huron Tournament. Sturgis, Spearfish and Douglas faced some of the schools in eastern South Dakota.
All three teams finished 0-4 in the tournament.
Sturgis fell to Huron 25-12, 25-10; Brandon Valley 25-11, 25-18; Sioux Falls Lincoln 25-19, 25-14 and Sioux Falls Washington 25-21, 25-16.
Spearfish also did not pick up a win, falling to Watertown 25-5, 25-8; Sioux Falls Christian 25-18, 25-11; Washington 25-13, 25-15 and Lincoln 25-11, 25-11.
Douglas fell to Mitchell 25-6, 25-13; Sioux Falls O'Gorman 25-8, 25-10; Brookings 25-10, 25-10 and Huron 25-7, 25-21.
The Scoopers face St. Thomas More Tuesday at home, Spearfish hosts Red Cloud Tuesday and Douglas hosts Custer Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
HURON 6, STURGIS 4: Sturgis fell at home to Huron Saturday.
The Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 score in the first half before senior Carl Nash scored the first Scooper goal shortly before half to make the score at half 3-1.
While the Tigers struck quickly to open the second half and stretch the lead back to three, the Scoopers scored their four goals in the first half.
The other Scooper goals were scored by Thor Sandstrom, Kale Dennis and Wyatt Engbrecht. The loss drops the Scoopers' record to 1-1-1. Central faces Rapid City Central Tuesday.
SPEARFISH 2, MITCHELL 2: Spearfish tied with Mitchell Saturday.
No other information was made available.
The Spartans move to 3-2-1 and will take on Sturgis Thursday. Mitchell is 0-4-1 will take on Sioux Falls Christian Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
STURGIS 5, HURON 0: Sturgis blanked Huron at home.
The Scoopers were led by Kylee Bennett’s hat trick of goals. The other two goals were tallied by Gwyneth Simmons and Emilee Johnson.
The Scoopers are now 1-1-1 and travel to take on Rapid City Central Tuesday.
SPEARFISH 2, MITCHELL 2: Spearfish and Mitchell tied Saturday at home.
No other information was made available.
Spearfish is 1-2-2 and faces Sturgis Thursday, Mitchell is 2-2-1 and takes on Garretson Thursday.