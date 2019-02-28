The Belle Fourche girls’ basketball team jumped out to an early lead on its way to a 71-47 win over Rapid City Christian in one of the Region 8A SoDak 16 qualifying matchups on Thursday night.
The Broncs had little trouble from the outset as they took a 24-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter wasn’t much different as Belle Fourche led 41-26 at the break.
The third and fourth quarters saw much of the same before the Broncs outscored Christian 22-12 in the final eight minutes to put the game away.
Rylee Young led the way for the Broncs with 19 points, Payson Birkeland chipped in with 16 points and Taryn Stedillie finished with 10.
Abby Pierce paced the Comets with 20 points, while Olivia Kieffer followed with 16.
Belle Fourche (18-4) will take on Aberdeen Roncalli in the first round of the SoDak 16 starting on Monday.
Rapid City Christian’s season ends at 11-11.
Region 7A
WINNER 71, RED CLOUD 63: After falling behind at the end of the first, Winner outscored Red Cloud 45-31 over the next two quarters as it picked up a win and earned a spot in the SoDak 16.
Bella Swedlund led the Warriors with 22 points, followed by Morgan Hammerbeck with 18 points, Gabriel Kocer with 11 points and Kalla Bertram with 10.
Kocer led the team in rebounds with 10.
Maya Franks and Kianna Big Crow led the Crusaders with 14 points apiece, while Stevi Fallis finished with 11.
Winner (20-0) will head into the tournament with the second seed and takes on Redfield/Doland in the first round, while Red Cloud finished the season at 14-8.
Todd County also earned its way into the SoDak 16 with a 71-65 win over Pine Ridge.
The Falcons (20-2) will play Miller in the opening round, while the Thorpes close out the season at 15-7.
Class B
WAVERLY-SOUTH SHORE 48, FAITH 43: Faith suffered the first upset loss of the Class B playoffs, as No. 15 Waverly-South Shore edged the second seeded Longhorns in the SoDak 16 on Thursday night.
Ali Kranz and Erin Comes led the Coyotes with 11 points apiece.
Mikenzy Miller and Jayden Shoemaker paced Faith 11 points apiece, while Sydnie Schauer finished with 10.
Waverly-South Shore (15-7) will play in the Class B State Tournament starting next Thursday, while the Longhorns’ season ends at 20-2.
In other SoDak 16 action, White River (18-4) earned its way into the state tournament with a 36-28 victory over New Underwood.
No other results were made available.
New Underwood closes out the season at 19-4.