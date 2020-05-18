Brooks to return as head girls basketball coach at Stevens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Michael Brooks will return as head coach of the girls basketball program at Rapid City Stevens a year after he stepped down from the position, according to the press release Monday from Stevens activities director Jared Vasquez.

“We are excited to recommend Michael forward and for his return to the role of the leader of the Raider girls basketball program,” Vasquez said. “He has proven himself as a Raider head coach, assistant coach and educator. He is a valued asset to our teaching staff, coaching staff and Raider community.”

Brooks stepped down as the Raiders girls basketball coach after coaching Stevens to a fifth-place finish at the state Class AA tournament to conclude the 2018-19 season. The Raiders finished with a 17-7 record that season, his third as the school's head girls coach.

Stevens went 19-1 during the 2019-20 season under interim head coach Travis Swartz. The Raiders were ranked near the top of the Class AA girls power polls much of the season with Swartz at the helm.

Stevens’ only loss of the 2019-20 season came on Jan. 25 when the Raiders dropped a 58-40 decision to top-ranked Sioux Falls O’Gorman. Leading scorer Kyah Watson sat out that loss after injuring her knee the night before against Sioux Falls Roosevelt.