As the dust settled inside of Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and Saturday night rolled to a close, Taylor Toves punched his ticket to the 2019 Professional Bull Riders' Unleash The Beast World Finals on Nov. 6-10 after winning the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stop, the Rapid City Rumble.
Starting the night at No. 35 in the world standings, Toves, of Stephenville, Texas, was one of a handful of riders on the bubble vying for their shot to qualify for the biggest event of the year in Las Vegas. No stranger to the heated competition the Rapid City event brings, Toves finished second at the 2018 event.
In Round 1, Toves covered Rafter B Bucking Bulls' Fat Boy for a round-winning 88 points. Later in the championship round, Toves was paired with Harrison/Swearingen/Berger's Redneck for another 88-point ride score.
The win earned him 220 world points to push the determined young Texan to the No. 26 spot in the world standings and clear the path to compete at the ultimate competition in the sport. For his efforts in Rapid City, Toves collected a paycheck for $7,300.
Brazilian rider Alisson De Souza, of Taubate, Brazil, moved up one spot in the world standings from No. 16 to No. 15 with his second-place finish at the last regular-season PWVT event of 2019.
After being awarded a re-ride in Round 1, he rocketed out of the chutes aboard Crazy Days to secure his place in the championship round with an 85.5-point ride. He rode to the runner-up finish compliments of his 87-point ride aboard Kmag YoYo. De Souza collected 90 world points and a check for $4,400.
As the heated world title race continued to unfold, current world leader Jose Vitor Leme, of Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil, furthered his hold on the No. 1 spot with his third-place finish. Leme made the 8 aboard Kickstart My Heart for 87.5 in Round 1 and then later had the crowd on its feet as he conquered Cactus Jack in the final round for 84.5 points. For his efforts Leme collected a paycheck for $3,000.
The 2-for-2 night also earned the 2017 PBR Rookie of the Year 80 world points to extend his lead over world No. 2 Jess Lockwood, of Volborg, Mont., by 496.66 points. Lockwood did not compete in Rapid City.
Lockwood’s absence positioned an opportunity for world No. 3 Chase Outlaw, of Hamburg, Ark., to make up ground and close the gap between the two. Despite a solid 84-point ride aboard Grey Ghost in Round 1, Outlaw was bested by River Roach in the championship round after just 6.14 seconds. His efforts in the Badlands didn’t garner the gritty cowboy any added world points.
You have free articles remaining.
2018 Rapid City Rumble champion Rubens Barbosa, of Iaciara, Brazil, finished fourth, backed by an 86-point effort on Roll of the Dice in the opening round. After an 85-point trip on Big John, he collected $1,550 and 20 world points, moving him to No. 32 in the standings.
Rounding out the Top 5 was three-time Indian National Finals Rodeo champion Dakota Louis, of Browning, Mont. Louis recorded an impressive 85-point ride in the opening round aboard War Whoop, and his matchup against Dark Knight in the championship round made the whistle and received an identical 85-point score. Louis collected $840 and 15 world points for his efforts.
Just as heated as the world title race was the first night of competition for the 2020 Million Dollar Bull Team Challenge.
Earning a combined score of 278.63 points courtesy of trips recorded by Yoga Pants, Fat Boy and Wired Up, Rafter B Bucking Bulls won the first stop of the season, collecting a paycheck for $25,000.
Harrison/Swearingen/Berger finished second to earn $13,000, while Rawson/Obernagel/Daisy’s Bucking Bulls was third collecting $10,000.
Also earning a check was fourth-place Richardson Land & Cattle, earning $7,000, and fifth-place Hudgins/Frenzel, collecting $5,000.
The PWVT regular-season may have come to an end in Rapid City but the season will culminate next week with the Velocity Tour Finals at South Point Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 2-3, leading into the PBR’s 2019 World Finals at T-Mobile Arena.
The winner of the PWVT Finals, the second- and third-place finishers, the top international performer and the 2019 PWVT Tour Champion will each qualify to compete at the PBR World Finals and a chance to be the 2019 PBR World Finals Event Champion.