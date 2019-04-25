DES MOINES, Iowa — Senior Kyle Burdick attempted his first 5,000-meter run of the season, now sitting atop The Summit League outdoor performance list.
The Rapid City Stevens graduate scored the league's No. 1 mark of the season by 16.27 seconds, still 2.97 seconds from his personal-best and No. 3 all-time SDSU mark (his mark tonight would be No. 3 all-time as well), with a fifth-place overall finish (14:03.76) in the seeded race.
Burdick was the third-best college competitor in the race and helps the Jacks dominate the league's top-five 5,000 performers as four of the are from SDSU (1. Burdick, 3. Fr. Joseph Minor-Williams, 4. Jr. Micah Mather, 5. Jr. Lukas Nelson).
As of Thursday night, Burdick is also 49th in the NCAA West Preliminary performance list, one spot out of the top-48 that compete in Sacramento, Calif. in late May for a chance to the NCAA Track and Field Championships in June. He's qualified for the 5,000 race at the West Prelims since 2017.