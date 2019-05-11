The South Dakota State track and field teams walked off Hanson Field in Macomb, Ill., with three post-season accolades, nine event crowns, and 25 all-league performers after the dust settled at 2019 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The Jackrabbit men finished runner-up (230 points) behind North Dakota State (272) as the only two teams to rally more than 200 points. South Dakota mustered the next-highest total (155.5), the only other school in triple digits.
The men are the first-ever team in conference history (since 1983-84) to win cross country, indoor track and field and place runner-up outdoors. Four teams over the 37-year history have won all three seasons on the men's side and 25 teams have won at least two seasons. Of the 25 teams to win two, only 12 (including SDSU in 2018-19) have won two seasons and placed runner-up in another.
For the women, the squad finished fifth for only the second time in school history with The Summit League (2012), beating the next-best team by 52 points.
Senior Kyle Burdick concluded his Summit League Championship career as the only league athlete to win three Championship Track MVP honors, claiming them since 2017. He scored 26 points with a win in the 10,000-meter run (31:16.94), a runner-up finish to teammate Minor-Williams in the 5,000 (14:35.17), and second in the 1,500 (3:50.45).
He completed a four-time all-league career in the 1,500 (winning two, runner-up in two), three-time all-league career in the 10,000 (winning two, runner-up once), and a two-time all-leaguer in the 5,000 (runner-up twice).
In all, Burdick, a Rapid City Stevens graduate, finished with 10 career wins for indoor (6) and outdoor (4) championships while posting his best performance in the 5,000 this year. He keeps the SDSU streak alive of winning four consecutive 10,000, the second student-athlete in Yellow and Blue to win multiple times in the event (Burdick - 2017, 2019 ... Lusignan - 2013, 2016).
On the women's side, senior Rachel King was named the Championship's Most Outstanding Performer, voted by the coaches, as she finished her senior league championship season undefeated (winning indoor 3,000, 5,000 ... winning outdoor 3,000 steeplechase, 5,000).