South Dakota State's head coach Rod DeHaven and senior distance runner Kyle Burdick were named as The Summit League's men's coach and track athlete of the year.
Burdick finished the indoor campaign by leading the league in three events and winning seven of the eight competitions throughout the season. The Rapid City Stevens graduate had an undefeated indoor 3,000-meter career, including three league crowns, and back-to-back championships in the mile.
His championship 5,000-meter performance proved to be the school's No. 4 all-time mark while setting the No. 2 all-time mark in the mile earlier in the season, behind DeHaven.
Helping score 30 points in the indoor league championships, Burdick, won the mile, 3,000, and 5,000 en route to the school's second-ever track championships MVP. He had two record-breaking performances. In the mile (4:06.06), he reset the 32-year old league championship record, while in the 5,000 he reset Joel Reichow's 2017 meet-record performance (14:21.45).
Burdick is the second SDSU runner to claim the indoor track athlete of the year accolades behind Reichow, who also won both the championship MVP and yearly honor in 2017. However, throughout his career, Burdick has claimed two more outdoor championship MVP's (2017, 2018) and another track athlete of the year crown outdoors (2017) while hoisting the first most outstanding performer last year indoors (2018).
Last week he was one of five Jackrabbits on The Summit League's Academic All-League teams, earning his second indoor nomination (2017, 2019) and sixth overall (2017, 2018 cross country, 2017, 2018 outdoor).
It is DeHaven's second career honor in the indoor track and field season, 10th overall (seven from men's cross country, one from women's cross country). He is one of four men's coaches in the league to win both the men's cross country and indoor track and field coach of the year honors.
DeHaven helped the Jackrabbits win their first Summit League title since being in the league (2008) and the first men's team title since 1991 (won four as a member of the North Central Conference, DII).
Rush-Steelheads to be broadcast on Midco
The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that the team, for the first time ever in the organization’s history, will broadcast this weekend's home games against the Idaho Steelheads live on television on Midco Sports Network.
The Rush and Midco Sports Network began a partnership this season that included the weekly program “The Odd-Man Rush,” which takes a weekly dive into everything regarding the organization both on and off the ice, airing at 8 p.m., as well as the live television broadcast of these two games.
Mark Binetti will be joined by his broadcast partner of three seasons, former goaltender and current team Rush goaltending coach Danny Battochio. Filling in on the radio broadcast on 100.3 The FOX is former Rapid City Post 22 broadcaster Tom Rudebusch.
The Rush face the Steelheads Friday night and Saturday night with first puck drop at 7:05 p.m. both nights.
BHSU softball hosts NM Highlands
The Black Hills State University softball team will open its home season when it hosts New Mexico Highlands this weekend.
The Yellow Jackets (9-12, 6-7 RMAC) face the Cowgirls (6-13, 5-8 RMAC) for a four-game series, with Friday's doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday's twin bill begins at 11 a.m
The Yellow Jackets are paced by Alex Wiley offensively with a .407 batting average with seven RBI, while Kindall Bethke is hitting .400 with eight RBI. Katelyn Odie is hitting .318, while Brittany Henricksen is batting .304 with three home runs and 13 runs knocked in.
Crystal Amaral leads the way on the mound with a 6-2 record and 3.59 earned run average, with Wiley at 3-5 and 5.65.
Senior Men's League to organize
The Senior Men's Golf League is inviting all members, current and new to participate in the 2019 golf leagues at the Executive Course.
The informational meeting will be at 9 a.m. April 2 at the clubhouse at the Executive Golf Course, 210 Founders Park Drive. For more information, call 394-4124. Golfers 55 or older are welcome.