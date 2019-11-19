The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference has announced the 2019 volleyball all-conference awards. Siliva Basso of Regis, Ashton Burditt from Chadron State, Lauren Gammell of Dixie State and Black Hills State’s Haedyn Rhoades headlined the All-RMAC teams receiving Player of the Year honors.
The major award winners and the first and second All-RMAC teams were nominated and voted on by the conference’s 16 volleyball head coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.
Basso, a senior for the Regis Rangers, had a stellar season and was named both the Player of the Year as well as the Setter of the Year for her efforts. Basso was named the RMAC Setter of the Week five times this season and ranks 15th in NCAA Division II in assists per set with 11.18.
Burditt, a Spearfish native, re-wrote the record books for the Eagles this year as she set the school record for most digs in a three-set, four-set and five-set matches on her way to being named the RMAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year. She finished the year No. 1 in the conference and No. 5 in NCAA DII in digs per set with an average of 6.43.
Gammell, a senior from Dixie State was also named the RMAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, marking the second straight year for the Trailblazer. Gammell was a force at the net as she set the school single match record for total blocks (13) and block assists (12) in only four sets of action. She currently ranks fourth in NCAA D-II in blocks per set with 1.38.
As a freshman, Rhoades helped elevate her teammates play and finished fourth in the RMAC in digs per set with 5.46.
South Dakota School of Mines was led by sophomore Dana Thomson, who was named to the second team, and freshman Anna Thomas, who was named honorable mention.
Thomson, a 6-foot-1-inch outside hitter, finished the season leading the conference in kills (459), kills per set (4.21), total points (494.5) and was third in points per set (4.54). She also had 1,290 attacks and a .231 hitting percentage. She was second on the team in digs (261) averaging 2.39 per set.
"Dana has worked tirelessly to be one of the best outside hitters in the country," said Hardrocker coach Lauren Torvi-Prochazka. "For two straight years she has led the RMAC in kills and kills per set over any other hitter. She has stayed in the Top 10 nationally for two years in the same statistics."
Nationally, Thomson finished the year ranked sixth in total kills, 10th in total attacks, 11th in attacks per set (11.83), and 12th in kills per set.
Thomas is a 5-5 defensive specialist, finished the season third in the conference for digs, collecting 575 – which also put her in the Top 30 in the NCAA. She averaged 5.64 per game which was also a Top 25 national ranking.
Also for Black Hills State, Laurel Leach and Sierra Ward were named honorable mention.
For Chadron State, Chandler Hageman was named second team and Shelby Shouten was named honorable mention.
First Team All-RMAC
Silvia Basso, Regis; Caitlyn Burroway, Regis; To’a Faleao, Dixie State; Lauren Gammell, Dixie State; Kasie Gilfert, Colorado Mesa; Izzy Gosar, Regis; Kristen Hornung, Regis; Alyssa Kelling, MSU Denver; Nikki Kennedy, Regis; Avaline Lai, MSU Denver; Camile Smith, Colorado Mesa; Drew Stokes, Colorado School of Mines; Abby Tiesman, Colorado School of Mines; Megan Treanor, Dixie State
Second Team All-RMAC
Cali Bahnsen, Colorado Christian; Ashton Burditt, Chadron State; Amanda Donais, Colorado School of Mines; Elle Duis, Colorado School of Mines; Kelsey Green, Regis; Chandler Hageman, Chadron State; Rylee Hladky, MSU Denver; Lindsey Jin, Colorado School of Mines; Grace Nelson, UCCS; Haedyn Rhoades, Black Hills State; Brooke Schilling, CSU-Pueblo; Dana Thomson, South Dakota Mines; Kayla White, MSU Denver; Diamond’Nique Young, CSU-Pueblo
Honorable Mention
Shannon Mulkey, Adams State; Riley Oglevie, Adams State; Sierra Ward, Black Hills State; Laurel Lech, Black Hills State; Shelby Schouten, Chadron State; Mariela Gonzalez, Colorado Christian Ara Norwood, Colorado Mesa; Kerstin Layman, Colorado Mesa; Rose Stuewe, Colorado School of Mines; Maddy Wisniewski, CSU-Pueblo; Jazzy Espinoza, CSU-Pueblo; Jordyn Nelson, Dixie State; Mykenna Nelson, Dixie State; Bailey Longacre, Fort Lewis; Payton Harmann, Fort Lewis; Taley Ferrari, New Mexico Highlands. Anna Thomas, South Dakota Mines; Hanna Hendrickson, Western Colorado; Jordyn Todd, Western Colorado; Audrey Green, Westminster.