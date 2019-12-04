Chadron State College volleyball senior libero Ashton Burditt was named to the D2CCA Volleyball 2019 All-South Central Region Second Team, while South Dakota School of Mines sophomore Dana Thomson was named Honorable mention.
The teams were nominated and voted on by the region's Sports Information Directors.
Burditt, a Spearfish High School graduate, finished this season with 619 total digs and an average of 6.07 digs per set, to lead the conference in both categories. She finished the regular season, ranking fifth in the nation in digs per set and 16th in total digs. Her 619 total digs are the most in a season by an Eagle since 1991, when Roxie Boehm had 666.
She holds the Chadron State records for most digs in a three, four and five set match. Ashton was named to the RMAC All-Academic First Team this past season, and was named the RMAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Second Team All-RMAC during her senior year.
Burditt is the first CSC player to be named All-Region since Wendy Alexander was named to the first team in 1993.
Thomson, a 6-foot-1-inch outside hitter from Fruita, Colo., led the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in kills (459), kills per set (4.21), total points (494.5) and was third in points per set (4.54). She also had 1,290 attacks and a .231 hitting percentage. She was second on the team in digs (261) averaging 2.39 per set.
"I am incredibly proud of Dana for being named to the South Central Honorable Mention All-Region team," said Hardrocker coach Lauren Torvi-Prochazka. "She earned this recognition and this is exactly the group of women she should be in conversation with.
Thomson, who has also earned RMAC Second Team honors, set a conference record for most kills all-time in a five-set match this season. She recorded 35 kills during a match on Oct. 25 vs. Fort Lewis College and was named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week for her efforts.
Nationally, Thomson finished the year ranked sixth in total kills, 10th in total attacks, 11th in attacks per set (11.83), and 12th in kills per set.
Kirsch has big game for Nebraska Kearney
The University of Nebraska Kearney sophomore Klaire Kirsch had a double-double as the Lopers extended their perfect season to 7-0 with a 73-65 win over previously undefeated and third-ranked Fort Hays State Monday night in Kearney, Neb.
Kirsch, a St. Thomas More graduate, had a big night for the Lopers, scoring 12 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in her 33 minutes on the court.
Down by five at halftime, Fort Hays outscored UNK 24-11 in the third quarter, forcing the Lopers to come back from a 13-point deficit to take the lead with four minutes remaining.
No. 24 USD women beat Creighton
VERMILLION —South Dakota junior center Hannah Sjerven poured in a career high 28 points to lead the Coyotes to a 72-65 victory over Creighton Wednesday evening inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
No. 24 South Dakota (8-1) topped the Big East’s Creighton (6-2) for the fifth-straight meeting.
“Tonight was a battle versus a very good team in Creighton,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzwueit. “Our young ladies did a great job of playing with toughness and awareness on both ends.
“Our ability to score efficiently and score at the rim proved to be the difference in tonight’s game.”
Sjerven nearly recorded her first double-double of the season with 28 points, nine boards and a season-high five blocked shots. Sjerven was 9-of-15 from the floor in the game with 10 made free throws. She also drew nine fouls while not committing one. Sjerven improved to sixth in USD history for blocked shots with 82.
Senior guard Ciara Duffy continued her streak of nine-straight double-figure games to start the season with 13 points, five boards and four assists. On her ninth point, a free-throw in the first quarter, Duffy surpassed 2019 graduate Allison Arens for eighth on USD’s career scoring list.
Creighton was led by junior guard Tatum Rembao and sophomore guard Payton Brotzki’s 13 points a piece.
South Dakota continues its longest homestand of the season on Saturday with Coppin State at noon (MST).