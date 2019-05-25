Rapid City Stevens graduate Emma Burns, a freshman catcher with the University of Minnesota softball team, will be playing in the College World Series.
The Golden Gophers, 46-12, advanced to the World Series with a 3-0 win over LSU Saturday in the championship game of the Super Regional in Minneapolis.
Burns played a big part in the win. She had a RBI single in the seventh inning, later scoring, and she caught a foul ball for the final out of the game.
The College World Series will be Thursday through Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
Belle's Shayla Howell earns NCAA D-1 track berth
Belle Fourche graduate and multiple South Dakota track and field state champion Shayla Howell, now a freshman running for the University of Wyoming, will compete in the NCAA Championships as a member of the Cowgirls' 4X100 relay team.
In the relay, Ja’la Henderson took the baton from Jerayah Davis, before handing it off to Howell, who passed it to Jordan Edmonds for the anchor leg. The squad ran the race in 44.69 seconds to finish fifth in a loaded second heat of the preliminaries. Their time was on the bubble as one of the three fastest non-automatic qualifiers, and they had to wait for the final heat. Once all of the times were in, their mark held up for the final spot to the national championships.
The NCAA Championships are June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.
College Track and Field
Theisen, Huneke, Scott compete in D-2 track championships
Jonah Theisen of Black Hills State University wrapped up his outstanding Yellow Jacket career in the 5,000 meters, while Jordyn Huneke and Whitney Scott competed in the pole vault Saturday at the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships in Kingsville, Texas.
Theisen, who finished second in the steeplechase Friday, earning All-America honors, ran the 5k Saturday evening and finished in 16th place in 15 minutes, 7.70. seconds.
Huneke and Scott both took part in the women's pole vault, and neither sophomore was able to clear the initial height.
Theisen wraps up his four-year career at BHSU with a national championship and as a seven-time All-American in cross country and track and field.
High School Golf
Hot Springs tops Region 4A tourney
The Hot Springs girls’ golf team ran past the rest of the field at the Region 4A Tournament at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs Friday afternoon.
The Bison led the way with 378, followed by Belle Fourche with 439 and St. Thomas More with 450.
Lead-Deadwood took fourth with 567 and Custer closed out the team standings with 652.
Payson Birkeland of Belle Fourche took home medalist honors with an 83.
Three Hot Springs competitors took claim of the next three spots as Aryana Watts wasn’t far behind with 85, Madilyn Palo earned third with 92 and Jessi Schroeder was fourth with 97.
Emily Kandolin of St. Thomas More placed fifth with 99, followed by Avery Middleton of Belle Fourche (101), Katie Conzet of STM (103), Malory Olstad and Sydney Olstad of Hot Springs tied for eighth with 104 apiece and Paisley Sierra rounded out the top five with 109.
All of the teams that competed Friday will play at the Douglas Invite Tuesday.