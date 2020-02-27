Burr transferring to BHSU to play golf

Mines, BHSU to compete in RMAC indoor meet

The Black Hills State University and South Dakota School of Mines indoor track and field teams will compete in the RMAC Indoor Championship. The meet will take place on the campus of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Friday and Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets 21 women and 12 men into the championships.

Friday's action begins at 10 a.m. with the heptathlon and the weight throw. Running events begin at 1 p.m. with the 60-meter hurdle prelims. Saturday, the heptathlon wraps up at 10 a.m., the men's shot put gets the field events underway at 11 a.m., and running events begin at noon with the 60 hurdles.

"This is the weekend our training culminates for," said BHSU head coach Seth Mischke. "We have tapered and prepared, and now it is time to let the dogs off the porch and fight for every single point available. It will be a great test in a great environment, and there will be no room to be flat, as conference meets bring another level of adrenaline to the team. It's going to be a fun one for sure."

Tristan Hepp will kick things off for the Yellow Jackets in the heptathlon. He is the school record holder in this event, second in the conference, and 13th in the nation.

