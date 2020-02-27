Burr transferring to BHSU to play golf

Head golf coach Kelly Welker has announced the addition of Belle Fourche native Jade Burr to the Black Hills State University golf team.
Burr joins the Yellow Jackets from Dakota Wesleyan University where she played from 2018-19
"We are very excited to welcome local student-athlete Jade Burr to our program," said Welker. "She is a talented player and all-around athlete that has had proven success at the high school and college level when she was at Dakota Wesleyan. Jade's ability to play under pressure, as well as having a year of experience at the college level, will help our team tremendously. She will make an immediate impact on our program."
During Burr's time at DWU, she finished second at the GPAC tournament, helped her team to an overall second-place finish, and was named to the All-GPAC women's golf team.
At Belle Fourche, was a six-year letterwinner and qualified for state all six years of her career from 2013-2018. She was named to the all-state-tournament team in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Her highest finish at the state meet was second in her junior year. She also picked up a third place finish her senior year, fifth her freshman year and seventh while she was in eighth grade. In 2018 she led her team to a state title.
She also competed in basketball where she was a four-year letter winner, and her team was the Black Hills Conference champions in 2018. Her team also earned a ticket to the state meet in 2016 where they finished sixth.
Mines, BHSU to compete in RMAC indoor meet
The Black Hills State University and South Dakota School of Mines indoor track and field teams will compete in the RMAC Indoor Championship. The meet will take place on the campus of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Friday and Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets 21 women and 12 men into the championships.
Friday's action begins at 10 a.m. with the heptathlon and the weight throw. Running events begin at 1 p.m. with the 60-meter hurdle prelims. Saturday, the heptathlon wraps up at 10 a.m., the men's shot put gets the field events underway at 11 a.m., and running events begin at noon with the 60 hurdles.
"This is the weekend our training culminates for," said BHSU head coach Seth Mischke. "We have tapered and prepared, and now it is time to let the dogs off the porch and fight for every single point available. It will be a great test in a great environment, and there will be no room to be flat, as conference meets bring another level of adrenaline to the team. It's going to be a fun one for sure."
Tristan Hepp will kick things off for the Yellow Jackets in the heptathlon. He is the school record holder in this event, second in the conference, and 13th in the nation.
You have free articles remaining.
The Yellow Jackets women's squad enters the meet with some top performers in the field events. Whitney Scott leads the pole vault squad ranked third in the conference and 17th in the nation. Hannah Hendrick is close behind ranked fourth in the conference and 50th in the nation.
Kyla Sawvell enters the championship ranked first in the both the shot put and the weight throw. Her weight throw toss is currently 13th in the country while her shot put is 28th. Maddi Fiddler will also be throwing the weight and shot and is ranked third and 11th respectively in those events.
On the track, Abbie Fredrick enters the mile ranked fourth overall and 14th in the country.
Hepp will follow up the heptathlon with a 60 hurdles where his school record time sits him second in the conference. Seth Kovar will be looking to reclaim his school record in the 60 hurdles and is right behind Hepp in third.
In the throws, Hoyt Nicholas enters the weight throw ranked third and the shot put ranked eighth.
The 'Rockers did well last weekend at the Stinger Open at Black Hills State. Jayla Jarnagin (weight throw) and Morgan Thompson (high jump) took first in their events. Danny Conlisk (400 meter), Wyatt Kainz (high jump) and Westley Siebdrath (weight throw) all placed second for the Hardrockers.
The top 18 athletes in each event qualify for the championship and the Rockers will be sending 26 to represent Mines.
"We are looking forward to a competitive meet," said Hardrocker track and field head coach Steve Johnson. "Our throwers and jumpers should be very competitive this weekend as well as our relays. It'll be a good opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best athletes in the country."
Ptak wins another Summit Award
South Dakota School of Mines senior mid-distance runner Kevin Ptak has earned the 2020 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Summit Award, announced by the league office.
Between the indoor and outdoor seasons, it is the fourth consecutive Summit Award Ptak has earned.
This award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average (GPA), participating at the finals site for each of the RMAC championships. All GPAs are based on a straight grading scale to ensure consistency among institutions. Any tie is broken by the number of credits completed.
Ptak is a senior from Allen, Texas, who has maintained a 4.00 GPA throughout his college career majoring in Electrical Engineering. At the RMAC Indoor Championships this weekend, he will compete in the 400 meter dash along with the 4x400 and distance medley relay teams.
“Kevin’s work ethic on the track and in the classroom is outstanding. It’s remarkable that he’s maintained a 4.0 (GPA) as a two-sport athlete,” said Johnson. “Track and field and football keeps Kevin busy, but he still excels in his studies. I am very proud of him.”