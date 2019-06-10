There is a strange toxic masculinity in the sports world that excuses pronouncements of sexist opinions by using the age-old logic of, “Come on. You know it’s true.”
This argument emerges each time a woman reaches a sports milestone or a major women’s sports event takes place. Danica Patrick competing in NASCAR caused this reaction. Michelle Wie was a young golfer who tried to compete on the PGA tour against the men. Annika Sorenstam was an LPGA champion who participated in one men’s tournament. Both challenged norms and brought out the worst in some who found their manhood challenged by women who directly competed with male golfers.
We are being treated to these adverse reactions again this month thanks to the quadrennial Women’s World Cup.
Across social media, the event is being played down and even mocked by many.
That is a mistake.
Maybe it is just me, but I can respect and enjoy any sport being played at its highest level. The Women’s World Cup fits that bill.
One ESPN analyst called it the women’s version of the World Cup. Defining the event in terms of men’s sports is a little degrading. Can’t it just be the Women’s World Cup?
That isn’t a huge issue. He probably didn’t mean anything by it. Others have plenty of negative intent.
One man on Twitter even said, “The game is at 5 p.m.? Who is making their men’s dinner?”
How clever.
Beyond the unintentional and intentional insults the event endures, many of the women who play now and those who competed in the past have been pointing out the disparity between the treatment of the men’s and women’s programs.
America’s men’s team made $9 million for advancing to the round of 16 in the 2014 World Cup. The United States Women’s National Team is the favorite to win a fourth World Cup title. If they do, they will receive only $4 million.
You can see why many would be upset with the current situation.
One woman from Norway is upset enough to stage her own boycott.
Ada Hergerberg is one of the best players in the women’s game. But Norway won’t be tapping into her skills to try to make a run for the championship. She has refused to play for her home country. She hasn’t said a lot about why she isn’t playing on the sport’s biggest stage, but she has made it clear that she feels the women’s program in her country takes a back seat to the men and she isn’t content to continue playing for a country that didn’t value her as much as a member of the men’s team.
We’re lucky that the rest of the competitors are trying to make the same point while still competing instead of joining her in sitting out the tournament.
The USWNT has filed suit in federal court because after 30 years of trying to fight for balanced pay and working conditions, they argue the program only “pays lip service to gender equality dealing with its champion female athletes.”
The American women threatened to sit out the Rio Olympics before deciding to play. They are continuing both their lawsuit and competition this week.
They kick off World Cup play Tuesday against Thailand. They should get off to a good start. Give these women the support they deserve.
The Women’s World Cup is the pinnacle of women’s soccer. From the play on the field to the stories off the field, it’s an incredibly fan friendly event.