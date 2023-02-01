Cali connection remains strong for BHSU football's 2023 signing class

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State football team inked 51 players on National Signing Day Wednesday, and over half of the class hails from the Golden State.

In total, the Yellow Jackets signed 17 players from California after entering 2023's fall camp with 29 on the roster.

BHSU head coach Josh Breske said the key to establishing the team’s Cali connection has been forming relationships with high school coaches in areas that are often overlooked.

“There are just so many talented guys, and there are so many guys,” Breske said. “One thing is that it sounds like a lot of coaches don't go to the areas we do. We’re hitting those little known spots and establishing relationships with the coaches. “

The Yellow Jackets signed Ajani Smith from Golden Valley High School in Pacoima. Smith was a high school teammate of BHSU redshirt freshman QB Jackson Minor.

Smith racked up 1,013 receiving yards and 1,617 all-purpose yards with 13 touchdowns in his senior season and will bolster BHSU at wide receiver, one of the team’s primary needs in this class.

“He was a top receiver on our board,” Breske said. “It was between us and a number of RMAC schools, plus he had some Division I offers.”

Breske said the Yellow Jackets signed four or five players with FCS offers.

The class consists of 43 incoming freshmen and eight mid-year transfers, including 12 receivers, nine defensive linemen, seven linebackers, seven defensive backs, six offensive linemen, five quarterbacks, three tight ends and two running backs.

BHSU also signed five players from Wyoming, Colorado and Utah, five from Arizona, three from Nebraska and Washington, two from Texas and one each from Missouri and Oklahomoa.

The Yellow Jackets signed five players from South Dakota.

Niklas Woelfl also joined the Jackets as a mid-year transfer out of Fürstenfeldbruck in Munich, Germany. The freshman defensive lineman played on the German National Team and was the squad’s defensive captain last year.

Seven different players won state championships in high school.

The lone West River high school signee was Faith’s Matthew Gray. The former Longhorn linebacker recorded 133 tackles, 101 solo tackles, two pass breakups and a sack as a senior. Gray was a four-year starter at Faith.

Morgan Harkless, out of Hot Springs joined the program as a mid-year transfer from Chadron State. Ethan Nehlich and Thomas Salmen also hail from the Rushmore State and played for Tri-Valley and Hitchcock-Tulare, respectively.

The biggest boost for the Yellow Jackets this offseason, however, is the return of running back Nolan Susel for a sixth season, due to a COVID redshirt.

Susel started all 11 games for BHSU last season and finished third in the RMAC with 67.5 rushing yards per game, 743 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns.

“The kid is one of our best,” Breske said. “He was an academic all American this last year and we’re excited to have him back.”