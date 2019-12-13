The old adage has it that in sports, officials call in a game even out.
Maybe so, but not on Friday night as the Rapid City Rush fell victim to not one, but two controversial calls that effectively decided the outcome of the game as the Rush dropped a third consecutive home game, falling to the visiting Wheeling Nailers 3-1 at the Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena.
Trailing 1-0 in the second period after a scoreless first, Rush forward Taylor Crunk appeared to have tallied a tying goal following a scrum in front of the net, off a scrum in front of the net. Or so was the opinion of everybody in the house. Unfortunately, the man with the say in the matter, the referee, after a lengthy review waved off the goal setting off a vociferous reaction from Rush coach Danny Tetrault and his squad.
The referee ruled that Crunk has shoved the puck in the net with his glove though the replay seemed to indicate that with his stick held horizontally at waist level, the puck bounced off the center of the stick and into the net.
“I don’t know what he saw,” Tetrault said. “We looked at the replay, too, and it showed clearly that the puck bounced off the stick. It’s frustrating but what can you do?”
So vociferously in fact that the Rapid City drew a bench minor penalty setting up a Wheeling power play.
Eleven seconds later, the Wheeling lead was 2-0 as Nick Saracino knocked in a rebound when a scramble on the end boards sent a bouncing puck to the front of the net.
Damage done? Not hardly. Rush center Brendon Saulnier was so irate at the goings on that he had to be restrained by a linesman resulting in a five-minute major penalty. And as might be expected on a night when luck was lacking and penalty calls too punitive, the Nailers added a second power play goal and a 3-0 lead after the Rush had killed off all but 14 seconds of the five-minute penalty.
Despite the huge momentum shift in the second period, the Rush came aggressively and dominated play in the final period outshooting the Whalers 16-4 and trimming the Nailer lead to 3-1 early in the period (2:37 in) on a goal. Tyler Coulter aided by Eric Israel and Trey Phillips, scored his 10th goal of the season.
Though the Rush have been dynamic in the third period his year, particularly at home, the large deficit resulting from the debatable official’s calls proved insurmountable.
And among frequent flareups resulting from tempers at a keen edge, outshot Wheeling in the final period despite being short-handed on numerous occasions.
“Given what had happened, I thought we did a pretty god job of maintaining our composure in the third period,” Rush captain Peter Quenneville said. “We kept believing we were still in the game and kept chipping away but being short-staffed like we were for much of the period, we just ran out of time.”
Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be as the Rush fell to 15-8-3-0 on the season while dropping a third consecutive game on home ice.
The first period had a carbon copy look reminiscent of recent games as the Rush were outshot 14-4 while consistently struggling to gain the Wheeler zone due to a trapping Wheeling defense in the neutral zone.
Forced to dump and chase, few scoring opportunities presented as a dormant Rush offense afforded Wheeling net-minder Jordan Ruby a relatively stress-free 20 minutes.
The second period was end-to-end hockey with numerous chances on both ends until one call, changed the entire momentum of the game.
“We couldn’t get anything going in the first period because of the penalties,” Tetrault said. “But then after everything that happened in the second, the guys came back and played hard in the third period. The good thing is that we come back tomorrow night and have a chance to put all of this behind us with a win.”
Alex Sakellaropoulos had 28 saves on 31 shots while Nailer goalie Jordan Ruby rejected 22 of 23 shots.
Rapid City (15-8-3-0) and Wheeling (11-10-4-0) conclude the three game series on Saturday night (7:05).