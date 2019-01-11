Campbell County bounced back in the fourth period to hand the Rpaid City Central boys' basketball team its first loss in six games, stopping the Cobblers 62-59 Friday night at Howard Naasz Gymnasium.
After a back-and-forth first half in which Central led 15-14 at the end of the first, but the Gillette, Wyoming, team up 32-26 at halftime, the Cobblers appeared to take control by outscore the Camels 21-11 in the third.
But Campbell County overcame the four-point deficit and led by six before Central made one final push in the waning seconds.
A basket by Erik Keohane and a 3-pointer by Kohl Meisman cut the lead to 60-59 with about 20 seconds remaining.
The Cobblers were able to stop the Camels and get another shot, but Central's potential go-ahead attempt was blocked and Campbell County hit a pair of free throws for a three-point edge.
Central still had one more chance with 3.7 seconds remaining, but turned the ball over and was not able to get a shot off.
Keohane had another big game for Central with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Joe Woods added 12 points and Elijah Williams 11 points.
Campbell County, which hit 10 3-pointers, was led by Trase Olson with 17 points and Luke Hladky with 15. Tyler Neary added 11 points.
Central, 6-5, hosts Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Sioux Falls Roosevelt next weekend.
HOT SPRINGS 56, WALL 14: The Bison moved into the finals of the West River Invitational with a huge win over the Eagles Friday night in Wall.
Hot Springs jumped out to a 13-2 lead after one period and outscored Wall 30-6 in the next two quarters.
Matt Norton led the Bison with 13 points, followed by Thane Lockhart with 12 points and Kelton Harris with 10 points. Alex Bilbruck also grabbed 10 rebounds for Hot Springs.
Wynn Schaack led Wall with six points.
Hot Springs, 5-0, will face Upton, Wyoming, tonight at 8 p.m. in the title game at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Upton beat Faith 47-45.
Wall, 2-5, will face Upton for third place at 5 p.m.
CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 77, TODD COUNTY 53: The Braves broke open a tight game in the second period to run past the Falcons Friday night in Mission.
The game was tied at 13-13 after one, but Cheyenne-Eagle Butte outscored Todd County 18-8 in the second and 27-14 in the third.
Joshua Rowland and Kaine Redfish led Todd County with 10 points each. No results were made available for Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.
Todd County, 6-4, hosts St. Francis Indian today and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 6-2, hosts McLaughlin Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
CAMPBELL COUNTY 48, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 44: The Camels outscored the Cobblers 24-17 in the second half to pick up the win Friday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
Things were going well for Central early, as the Cobblers led 16-12 at the end of one and 27-24 at halftime. But Campbell County tied the game 36-all heading into the fourth and outscored Central 12-8 in the final frame.
Juneau Jones paced the Cobblers with 13 points, while Whitley Heitsch added 10 points.
Campbell County, 3-5, had a huge game from Halle Hladky, who led all scorers with 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting from the field. She also grabbed eight rebounds as the Gillette team held a commanding 43-25 rebounding edge.
Central, 6-5, hosts Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Roosevelt next weekend.
NEW UNDERWOOD 54, TIMBER LAKE 37: The Tigers doubled up the Panthers in the first half and rolled to the win Friday night in Timber Lake.
New Underwood led 26-13 at halftime.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner led the Tigers with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Lexi Ballard added 15 points.
Lexy White led Timber Lake with nine points.
New Underwood, 8-1, hosts White River today, while Timber Lake, 5-3, is at Sully Buttes Tuesday.
EDGEMONT 48, MOORCROFT 45: The Moguls earned a trip to the West River Invitational finals with a win over Moorcroft, Wyoming, Friday night in Wall.
Edgemont led at all stops, up 36-30 heading into the fourth.
Maddie Petersen had a big game for the Moguls with 21 points and five rebounds. Morgan Peterson had 10 points and Abby Tiball grabbed nine rebounds.
Courtney Feehan had 13 points for Moorcroft, followed by Katei Pete with 12 and Hailey Jones with 11.
Edgemont, 4-6, will face Faith int he title game at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Faith blasted Newell 71-33 in Newell.
WEST CENTRAL 62, ST. THOMAS MORE 45: The Cavaliers lost for the second time in their last three games Friday night at Hartford.
No other results were made available.
STM, 7-2, will be in Mitchell today when it takes on No. 1 Lennox in the Hanson Classic.
West Central, 8-0, is at Dell Rapids Tuesday.
Wrestling
Central goes 3-0 Friday at Kelly Walsh duals.
The Rapid City Central wrestling team got off to a good start int he two-day Casper Kelly Walsh Duals, winning all three of its matches.
The Cobblers opened with a 51-20 win over Alliance, Nebraska, and thumped Fruita Monument, Colorado, 63-18. In its third mach, Central and Douglas, Wyoming, both scored 39 points, but the Cobblers got the win on criteria.
Central will close the dual tournament today with three more matches.