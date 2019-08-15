The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that former forwards Derek Campbell and Brendan Cook, members of the 2010 CHL Ray Miron Presidents’ Cup championship team, will return for the opening weekend celebration of their title.
Campbell and Cook join Danny Battochio and Colt King from the 2009-10 Rapid City Rush attending the opening weekend festivities.
Campbell spent only the 2009-10 season with the Rush, fulfilling a desire to return to North American professional hockey following two seasons in the EIHL. The 6-foot, 195-pound forward played in 28 games with four goals, six assists, and 10 points to his credit. Campbell followed up his injury-shortened regular season by playing in all 17 playoff games, registering an additional three goals, two assists and five points. Twice he notched a goal and assist in a playoff game, including in Game 5 against the Allen Americans to help the Rush to a 7-2 win, which set the table for the decisive Game 6 three nights later.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years already, because it feels like we just won it. I’m excited to re-live and think about our time winning the cup on Opening Weekend,” Campbell said. “I was playing overseas in Europe prior to the season, and I had a baby on the way so I knew I wanted to come back and play a little closer to family and decided to join the Rush. I knew very early we had a very talented and special team."
Hailing from Duncan, British Columbia, Campbell retired after winning the 2010 CHL Championship, turning the final page on a seven-year professional career.
Cook also came to the Rush for only the 2009-10 season, and it proved to be one of his best statistically in his professional career. The 5-10, 185-pound forward averaged over a point-per-game in the regular season, earning 29 goals, 38 assists, and 67 points in 62 games along with a +9 rating. He carried this pace over to the playoffs, adding another 9 goals, 10 assists, and 19 points while playing in all 17 playoff games. Cook had two defining moments in the 2010 CHL Finals. In Game 5 against Allen, he recorded the first playoff hat-trick in franchise history, capping off a four-point effort in a 7-2 win to set up the decisive Game 6 in Rapid City. In Game 6, with the team trailing 3-0 in the third period, Cook scored the game-tying goal with 3:06 left in regulation, eventually leading to the team’s double-overtime win.
“It’s so hard to believe it has been 10 years. My wife and I were just talking about how we have so many memories that are so vivid from that season that doesn't seem that long ago,” Cook said. “We had spent the previous season in Europe and we were due to have our first child in January of that season, so we wanted to play somewhere closer to home for our families. When we considered Rapid City as an option and visited the city in the spring, we were so impressed with the quality of people within the organization, the level of professionalism and they had a plan to win. I loved playing in front of those fans. There was no better place to score the opening goal of the game be the one to blow the roof off the place.