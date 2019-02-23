It isn't hard to see why the Canton was able to win it's second straight Class B title over the weekend, the town eats, sleeps and breathes wrestling.
Despite the more than 370 miles that separate Canton and Rapid City, students showed up in droves, creating the biggest and loudest student section at the tournament.
From chanting the names of wrestlers in title matches in the same tune of the famous 'Go Big Red' chant made famous at Nebraska, to standing the entire time any of their wrestlers were fighting, the students and parents made themselves heard throughout the weekend at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
"We take pride in that," Canton co-head coach Jeremy Swenson said. "We're strong because of our fan base. Our support is amazing and our kids live off it, they wrestle better because of it. They hear their names and it motivates them to push themselves harder. A lot of our success comes from that support."
Now, those students and parents can drive back to the Eastern side of the state with back-to-back state titles
Odds and ends
The state track meet may assemble more competitors and attract more people — and it is spring after all — but with 448 competitors on hand, non-stop action on eight mats simultaneously, and the constant roar of a jam-packed arena, the atmosphere at a state high school wrestling championship is quite unlike any other
Rapid City Stevens not only was the first on the Class A leaderboard on Saturday morning, the Raiders were the first squad on the scene warming up on the mat shortly after 8 a.m.
The Raiders won the Class A wrestling title eight previous occasions (as had Watertown), and has had nine runners-up finishes since the two-class system was inaugurated in 1971.
What are the odds? The Larson surname is typically South Dakotan, but affixing a first name Cael seems somewhat of a longshot. Not at the state wrestling championships. Cael Larson of Rapid City was joined at Barnett Arena by Cael Larson of Webster Area.
Junior Nate Hutmacher of Chamberlain, a two-time state champion, is ranked third nationally in the 285-pound weight class. He is the only junior among the top 10 in that classification.
Hutmacher also had the quickest pin of the tournament, a nine-second fall in his first round match.
In the “just across the border” department, Kyle Burwick, a Hettinger, North Dakota senior and a multi-time winner of the Rapid City Invite, including this year’ edition, is ranked No. 1 in the nation at 126.
In Class A, the 132-pound weight class was the only division in which neither of the top-two seeds reached the semifinal round, a true oddity in South Dakota high school wrestling.