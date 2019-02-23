During the 2018 Class B state wrestling tournament, Winner went 0-for-4 in the finals with wrestlers, not winning a individual state title.
That didn't sit well with anyone associated the Warrior program. This season, that changed.
The Warriors won all four finals matches as Trevor Peters won at 152 pounds, Sam Kruger won at 160, Kaden Keiser won at 120 and Wyatt Turnquist won at 138.
"That's something that I don't even know what to say about," Winner coach Spencer Novotny said. "That's something we talked about during the break, before faceoffs. Last year we came out a little flat and I told the guys that they need to go hard, leave it all out there and you have six minutes to score as many points as possible."
The Warriors still finished the tournament behind Canton, which took a big lead Friday and didn't look back on Saturday. The Hawks finished with 200 points, while Winner had 140.5, Redfield Area was third with 104, Wagner was fourth at 86 and Custer/Edgemont rounded out the top five with 84.
"When you have unfinished goals, it gives you more drive," Novotny said. "It's exciting, it's a complete team effort. It's an achievement."
Other western South Dakota teams scores were: Burke/Gregory in seventh with 76, Philip in eighth with 72.5, Bennett County in 20th with 39, Lead-Deadwood in 21st with 36, Hot Springs in 22nd with 35.5, Lyman in 33rd with 8.5, Harding County and St. Thomas More tied for 36th with four and Hill City in 39th with three.
The night started with Peters getting the win at 152 in the first Class B championship bout. He held off the top seed in the bracket, Alex Aesoph from Faulkton Area, in a 6-1 decision.
It was the first state title of his career after losing in the semifinals last season. He ends the year with a 44-5 record.
"It feels nice," he said. "I hadn't wrestled him all year but I thought I could take him so I wasn't that worried."
In the next match, Kruger needed overtime in the 160-pound battle to take down Lucas Bietz from Parkston. He did just that, scoring a 3-1 win. He finishes the season at 42-3.
The win was the first in the sophomore's three trips to the finals, so he was as relieved as he was happy that he could finally call himself a state champion.
"I experienced the previous years and that actually made me a little more confident," he said. "You learn to control your emotions and handle your business."
Kasier was the next Warrior wrestler to take care of business at 120, moving to 46-1 on the season with an easy 8-1 decision over Bradyn Robbins of Redfield Area.
"I stayed on my attacks and didn't slow down," he said. "It feels really good, to come from second last year, it makes it even better this year. Last year was a disappointment, so we really brought our 'A' game this time."
The night was capped as Winner executed a fourth title in four tries with a win from Turnquist over Tate Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/ Wolsey-Wessington in a 5-3 decision to finish the season 46-2.
It was also the first state title for the No. 1 seed.
"It's amazing, honestly seeing my teammates win is just as good as winning myself," Turnquist said. "Every single workout I thought of (last year), I didn't want to feel like that and no one wanted to feel like that ever again. We all did our job out there today."
The day still belonged to Canton, which celebrated two state titles of its own, including a pin 17 seconds into the title match at 132 when Kellyn March moved to 53-0 on the season after defeating Lead-Deadwood's Carson Pinske.
The team title is Canton's second in a row.
"I think effort and attitude, as a coaching staff we're always talking about that," Canton coach Jeremy Swenson said. "When they get rolling they get going. They're focused, these guys train hard and they know what they want. When these guys came here they weren't settling for anything other than first.
"One of the big motivations for our program is this is the first time in any sport that we've gone back-to-back in Canton's history, that was something this group was really focused on this season."
Other state champions crowned Saturday were: Riley Weber, Parkston, 106; Lane Miller, Howard, 113; Braden Sehr, Canton, 126; Kellyn March, Canton, 132; Caden Lamer, Tri-Valley, 145; Josh Crownover, Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon, 170; Caleb Orris, Clark/Willow Lake, 182; Barrett Wren, Redfield Area, 195; K.J. St. Pierre, Wagner, 220; Chase Sigdestad, Webster Area, 285.