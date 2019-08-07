The Canyon Lake 11U Selects Little League baseball team closed a dominant post-season with the State 11-under title.
Canyon Lake rolled past Timberline 11U Selects 16-1 in the title game on July 28 at Collins Field.
Canyon Lake went undefeated in the Rapid City age tournament (3-0) and the state tournament (4-0) and outscored its opponents 116-7. In the four state games, Canyon Lake held a 60-6 scoring advantage.
"They are a really good team," Canyon Lake manager Brad Lee said. "There were not a lot of errors, good defense, and a lot of hitting."
The 11-under all-stars actually lost three players to the 12-year-old All-Stars that competed in the Midwest Regionals in Westfield, Ind.
"It's kind of exciting actually because we lost Lars Kieffer, Wyatt Reeder and Karter Brager, so we'll have all of those boys back next year," he said. "Hopefully we can make another run."
Earlier in the tournament, Canyon Lake beat Pierre 18-1 and Harney 8-0. In the semifinals, it beat Timberline 18-4.
Lee said the main thing about his team this year was they had a good attitude and strong discipline. He said his team played calm during the tournament.
"We didn't make very many errors, and when we did make an error, we bounced back. That is huge in baseball," he said. "We just didn't have any innings where we gave up big errors. We gave up a hit or walk, and all of the sudden we get a double play or a timely out."
Team players include: Conor Cruse, Riley Scott, Beck Leighty, Kason Kostenbauer, Brody Lee, Burke Eschmeyer, Adam Jaragoske, Bridger Karn, Reagan Koskan, Colby Wit, Mason Knutson, Keaton Rhodes and Isaac Robinson.
The team was also coached by Kirby Leighty and Rick Wit.
Lee said he is hopeful that this group of players can take this momentum for a strong 12-year-old season.
"We came into this year expecting Sioux Falls to be the dominant team in 11 year olds, and they didn't make the state championship," he said. "We just had a good group of kids who were well behaved. They played hard, they played with discipline and respected the umpires and the other teams. That is how Little League baseball is supposed to be played."