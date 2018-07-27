The Canyon Lake Little League All-Stars look to take one more step towards Indianapolis as it meets the Fargo Little League All-Stars Saturday in the ND/SD District 1 title game in Valley Springs.
In years past, Fargo traveled to Rapid City for the district tournment, with the winner qualifying for the Midwest Regionals. But with the addition of a couple of more teams in North Dakota, and the bracket already established for the Midwest Regionals, changes were made for this year only.
Next year both the North Dakota and South Dakota champions will be represented at the regional tournament.
First pitch for Saturday's game is set for 12:15 p.m. MDT.
Canyon Lake manager Bill Holec said it has been a little different keeping his boys focused because of the changes.
"Normally when you win the district tournament you get to go straight on (to Indianapolis). Now this year with this one-game format, it has been a little bit of a struggle keeping them focused on one step-at-a-time," Holec said.
"But they have bought into me from the beginning, so they are ready to work. The boys are definitely excited to get to travel, play ball in a different town. But they know that there is one more piece of business to get there."
Canyon Lake won its sub-district and last week's state tournament at Timberline, defeating Sioux Falls 2-1, upstart I-90 11-1 and I-90 again in the title game, 4-1.
"We were tested all of the way through from the start of the sub-districts. It gave us a little character and a little team building," Holec said.
Fargo, meanwhile, has rolled, outscoring its opponents 51-0 in its state tournament, including 28-0 in the title game against Moorhead.
"I know they (Fargo) had a little easier time through sub-districts and districts than we did, but I will take it our way any day," Holec said.
Holec said he tries not to make too much about the other team, trying not to talk about it too much. He just wants to focus on his own team.
"I just heard that some of their boys are pretty big and they hit the ball pretty hard. They throw the ball a little harder," he said. "We have been working with the boys this week on a little faster pitching to get a little quicker hands. But it is all hearsay. I have always coached that you keep track of your own attitude and your own effort, because that is the only thing you can control. Their roster says they are 11- and 12-year-old boys just like our roster."
Holec said they have talked about the game as being one at-bat, one pitch, one ground ball and one fly ball.
"Hopefully, we'll end up on the right column with the most runs," he said.
At the same time, Holec said he also wants to keep his boys grounded, that it is not do-or-die.
"There's nothing in baseball that is that serious — it's still a game," he said. "They just have to have fun and do the best that they can."