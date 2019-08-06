Another slow start was the difference for the Canyon Lake Little League All-Stars, and it cost them not only the game, but it ended their season.
Webb City, Mo., scored four runs in the first inning and ran past the Rapid City squad 5-2 to stay alive in this double-elimination tournament, eliminating Canyon Lake.
On Sunday, Coon Rapids, Minn., scored five runs in the first inning in the 8-4 victory.
On Tuesday, despite collecting nine hits against the Missouri team, Canyon Lake could not muster much of an offense, scoring single runs in the second and fourth innings.
It was a case of too-little, too-late as Webb City, with nine hits itself, was up comfortably.
Ryan Larson and Jhett Peterson connected for doubles in the second inning for Canyon Lake for the first run and Sam Lust had an RBI single in the fourth inning.
Lust led the way with three hits,m while Aiden Roberts added a pair of hits.
For Webb City, Luke Beverlin led the way with three hits and two RBI, while Drew Woodmansee added two RBI and Cohen Epler two hits.
Larson went the distance for Canyon Lake, scattering nine hits and striking out nine. Only two of the five runs were earned.
Missouri will face Fargo, N.D., today in another elimination game. Fargo eliminated Kearney, Neb. Tuesday, 6-3.
On Thursday, Coons Rapids will take on Iowa, with the winner advancing to Saturday's title game. The loser will then take on the Missouri-North Dakota winner Friday.
Americans suffer first loss in Fort Wayne
The Black Hills Americans saw their unbeaten mark in the Junior Little League Central Regional Tournament end, as Iowa broke away late for an 8-3 victory Tuesday.
The teams were tied at 2-2 through five innings before Iowa took a 3-2 lead in the sixth and earned some breathing room with a five-run top of the seventh.
The Americans had opened the tournament with a pair of wins in pool play - 7-2 over Missouri and 6-3 over Wisconsin.
After three scoreless innings, Iowa scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings before the Americans scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.
In the fifth, the Black Hills team loaded the bases on two walks and a hit-by-pitch and tied the game on a two-run single by Aaron Robertson.
Iowa took control in the seventh when five straight hitters reached base on two walks, a hit-batsman and two singles.
Robertson made it 8-3 on a RBI ground out in the bottom of the seventh but the Americans could get ho closer.
Robertson and Isaac Dike both had two hits for the Americans, with Dike's two hits doubles. The Rapid City team had six hits in the game.
Black Hills American will return to action today at 10 a.m. against either Kansas or Wisconsin.