Canyon Lake manager Bill Holec had a feeling about Philip Bentz.
Bentz had the same feeling.
With Wilson Kieffer on second base in a 1-1 game in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Sioux Falls All-Stars, Canyon Lake's Bentz came back into the contest and delivered a RBI single to knock off the defending state champions 2-1 in the first round of the State Little League Tournament at the Timberline Complex.
Canyon Lake meets the upstart 1-90 League today at 1 p.m., with that winner moving on to Monday's championship game. I-90 edged Timberline 10-9 in the late game.
"I just got up there and saw it, and hit it," Bentz said. "There is not much to it. I knew that Wilson had wheels, and if I just get in the outfield, he can make it home. I tried to get it out there."
Holec said that although Bentz is a reserve, he has been hot all week with the bat.
"He was seeing the ball, so we put him back in and gave him the opportunity to hit," Holec said. "I had a feeling he was due. He came up, saw the ball and hit the ball. It was beautiful."
It was a beautiful game of baseball, in fact, lasting just 67 minutes with strong pitching and crisp defense.
With Kieffer on the mound, the two runs proved to be enough. He went the distance, giving up three hits and just a first-inning run.
Sioux Falls starting pitcher Tate Schaefer was strong as well, as he gave up just seven hits through five innings. Sawyer Tolk came on in the sixth for Sioux Falls.
"It was a good pitching duel. Wilson hit his spots really well today. Their pitcher had our guys fooled. We did not hit hit ball as well as we can," Holec said.
Sioux Falls manager Travis Eastman said it was a tremendous effort as well by Kieffer.
"He did a nice job of changing things up and keeping our batters off balance," Eastman said. "Hats off to them, they played a great game."
Sioux Falls led 1-0 after Treyse Eastman scored on a groundout by Schaefer. In the fourth inning, Canyon Lake tied the game on a RBI single by Tate Crosswait.
In the top of the sixth, Sioux Falls, which joined Little League last year and went all of the way to the Little League World Series, put runners on second and third before Kieffer induced a ground ball to third baseman Aiden Roberts, who smoothly threw out the base runner.
"Aiden has been solid for me all year," Holec said. "He played on my regular team, and he just has the natural feel for third base. He has good hands and just doesn't get caught up in the situation. He makes good throws every time, and that is what you need."
Canyon Lake is now 4-0 in the postseason, but the first win at state is always the biggest.
"It means we don't have to work our way up again. We can keep going on our winning streak. It is really good for the team and it will just keep pushing our moral," Bentz said.
Sioux Falls, meanwhile will have to battle back if it wants to play for its second straight state title.
"Anytime you lose a first-round battle, it is tough to come back through the bracket to get the championship game," Eastman said. "We have a lot of confidence and a good pitching staff. We're confident our bats will come alive, and we're going to take it one game at a time."
I-90 10, TIMBERLINE 9: The I-90 League All-Stars battled back on a couple of occasions to move on in the tournament.
I-90, in its first year of existence, trailed 4-3 before scoring five times in the bottom of the fourth on just one hit. Timberline pitchers walked six batters and the defense committed three errors.
But Timbeline had plenty of fight in them and came back and tied the game at 8-8 in the fifth inning on a I-90 error, a RBI single by Connor Pannone, a wild pitch and a RBI double by Elijah Hoyt.
It was I-90's turn in the bottom of the fifth. With runners on second and third, Blake Larson came through with a two-run single that would prove to be the winning runs.
In the top of the sixth, with two outs, Gunner Rohliff hit a big home run over the center field wall to cut the lead to 10-9. I-90 pitcher Brock Krueger induced a ground ball to end the game.
"It was an exiting game, but we never gave up," I-90 League manager Charlie Christensen said. "We had a lot of ups and downs, but the boys kept fighting. A few of our role players came though and got key hits and did some great things."
Dakota Munger had two hits and an RBI for I-90, while Larson knocked in three runs.
It was the first state tournament game for I-90, a league that consists of players from Chamberlain to Mitchell. It was also its first win.
"We didn't know what to expect, but we couldn't be happier," Christiensen said. "We'll come back (Saturday) and see of we can do it again."
It was a tough loss for Timberline, the team's first in postseason play.
"Credit to I-90, they came out and played a heck of a game," Timberline manager Bryan Olmsted said. "We made a few errors, but the boys didn't roll over and came right back and got us some runs."
Hoyt had a big game with three hits and two RBI, with Chance Yellow adding a pair of hits.
Olmsted said it is now do-or-die time, something this team hasn't experienced yet.
"We have to go back to work and come prepared and be ready to go," he said.