Skyler Montgomery didn't see his first plate appearance of the Canyon Lake Little League All-Stars' game against the I-90 All-Stars until the third inning in the South Dakota State Little League Tournament at the Timberline complex Saturday.
He made it count.
Montgomery hit a solo home run to put Canyon Lake up even more comfortably, 9-0, in a game it would win in four innings 11-1 to clinch a spot in the championship game Monday.
Canyon Lake will have to win one game for the state title Monday, while the winner of the I-90 vs. Sioux Falls All-Stars game today will have to win twice.
Sioux Falls topped the hosts, Timberline All-Stars, 12-7 in the second game Saturday.
For Montgomery and the rest of the Canyon Lake lineup Saturday, hitting proved to be contagious.
"It felt pretty good. It was cool to get up to bat for my first time in this game and hit a home run. It was just a fastball down the pipe," he said. "It makes me feel good when everyone is hitting the ball, it gives me confidence that I’ll be able to hit the ball."
Canyon Lake manager Bill Holec said it was the first time in awhile that the offense came together.
"It’s been a little while since all of our bats showed up," he said. "We’ve kind of had some spotty hitting, and today we just came out and saw the ball a little better up and down the lineup, so it was a good win that way."
Canyon Lake scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and four more in the second. It added three in what would be the final half-inning it would bat.
I-90 scored a run in the top of the fourth, but the 10-run mercy rule was put into effect, sending Canyon Lake back to the championship.
I-90 had some chances, but what helped Canyon Lake was two big double plays turned by the infield that kept runs off the board.
"To turn two double plays at this level is huge. It’s a huge momentum shift, the guys get really fired up because they know how special those are," Holec said. "At this level it takes a lot to go right to get one, and it's really deflating on the other team. They feel like they got a hit and now they’ve got two outs out of the deal.
"All of our games have been tight, and defensively we’ve been really solid, outfield, infield, we’ve found ways to make plays, and that’s what it’s going to take. You’ve also got to be lucky some of the time."
Canyon Lake outhit I-90 8-3. Hayden Holec recorded three RBI.
The first of potentially two championship games Monday will begin at 5 p.m., with the second game, if necessary, coming at 7:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls uses timely hitting to move on in state tournament
Whenever it seemed like Sioux Falls needed a big hit, it would get just that Saturday in a 12-7 win against Timberline.
The loss ended Timberline's season.
After getting two quick runs in the top of the second, Sioux Falls fell behind 6-2 as Timberline had a big inning. Sioux Falls scored two runs, and then Jack Henry stepped up to the plate.
Henry cranked a three-run home run to bring Sioux Falls all the way back and take a 7-6 lead.
"The home run was a momentum builder for us, and it carried on into the later innings, we got some hits and it was the momentum we needed," Sioux Falls assistant coach Eric Schlimgen said. "It got the kids' confidence back up. They feed off each other, they see that happen and they’re ready to swing the bat confidently."
Timberline wasn't done, as it scored a run in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game up, but again Sioux Falls got timely hitting to score five runs, and Timberline didn't have enough to climb back in the fifth and sixth.
"Walks, there were a few errors in there," Timberline manager Bryan Olmsted gave as the reasons for the loss. "We’ve got a bunch of good kids, and they brought it today, but it just didn’t go our way. The experience was wonderful, Little League and baseball as a whole is just awesome. This has been a fun experience. I hope the kids have learned a lot and I know I’ve learned a lot from the kids."
Timberline outhit Sioux Falls 10-7, but also committed two errors compared to Sioux Falls' one.
Sioux Falls, the defending state and regional champions, returned only two players and no starters from the team last year that went to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Schlimgen said although this year's team doesn't have a lot of the experience from last season, it still has a lot of confidence as it heads into a knock-out game with I-90 today at 1 p.m, especially after losing a heartbreaking game to Canyon Lake to start the tournament, 2-1 on a walk-off hit.
"We’re aware that the first one is big, but we’re fairly confident, we know we still have more ball to play and we just want that opportunity to get to that (championship) game," he said. "We told our kids it’s not even game-to-game any more, it’s inning-by-inning. We have to win our innings, and if we can do that, it’ll carry us into winning games."