Monday night was a good night in the Holec household.
Canyon Lake Little League All-Star manager Bill Holec sent his son, Hayden Holec, out to the mound as the starting pitcher in the South Dakota State Little League Tournament final Monday at the Timberline Complex, and he struck out six batters in 4 2/3 innings in a 4-1 win over the I-90 All-Stars.
"It’s fantastic, and you don’t want to put pressure on him but you have that added stress of being a coach and being a parent, it’s a tough one," Bill Holec said on coaching his son. "He did well, he handled the stress well, handles me better probably."
The win sets up a matchup between Canyon Lake and Fargo, North Dakota in Valley Springs (outside of Brandon) Saturday. The winner will advance to the Midwest Regional Tournament in Indianapolis that will also feature state champions from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska.
The winner of that tournament advances to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Before going to the Little League World Series or even Indianapolis, Canyon Lake will have to top a Fargo team that rolled through the North Dakota State Tournament. It outscored its opponents 51-0 including a 28-0 win over Moorhead in the state title game.
"They ran through their regional in pretty high fashion, lots of runs, lots of home runs, but it's pretty new up there," Bill Holec said. "It’s hard to prepare for something like that, but they don’t know anything about us so we’ll see what we got and I always say I only worry about the guys in yellow. So we’ll play them and see what happens."
The game was a grind for both teams. There were only four hits total and there were just as many errors by both teams. Hayden Holec struggled in the first inning, letting his pitch count rise and loading the bases for I-90 in the top of the first inning before getting out of the jam.
He was able to settle down afterwards, handling pressure the way he has all season.
"I-90 is a really great team, we just hit the ball more and made more plays in the field," he said. "We’ve been doing it since April, (confidence) just comes there in big games like this, it feels the same as normal games for me."
Canyon Lake got the scoring started with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Bryant Thaler scored on a single from Wilson Kieffer, while Hayden Holec and Kieffer scored on consecutive wild pitches.
Another ball rolled to the backstop in the bottom of the second, and Micaiah Griffith took advantage and scored from third.
"We made a couple of errors, we hadn’t had any up until then and that kind of deflated the boys a little bit. The pitcher felt a little like it was all on his shoulders, put a little too much stress on himself got a little wild and ran up the pitch count a little bit, but they battled," Bill Holec said. "That’s what’s nice about the team, they know that one guy can step in and another guy can do something else."
In the top of the fourth I-90 scored its only run of the game, when Caden Oberbrokling scored on a single from Keegan Haider, but that would be all I-90 was able to do offensively.
The I-90 program is in its first year of existence and features players in towns from Chamberlain to Mitchell.
"We’re extremely proud, second in the state is a big accomplishment for a first year program," I-90 manager Charlie Christensen said. "We learned a lot, the kids learned a lot, I think the league learned a lot about what it takes to prepare and all the travel and commitment. We’ve got a ways to go but to be three runs away from Canyon Lake, which is a program that’s been there before, I couldn’t be prouder of the kids."
Christensen said he hopes the program learns and grows from the experience of playing at Timberline.
"I think our program will continue to get better. We had some young kids who followed us out here that play in our 10U leagues and they’re already talking about being on this team," he said. "We think it’ll breed better baseball within our communities and our leagues."
Canyon Lake beat I-90 Saturday 11-1 to advance to the finals, and the problems for I-90 were the same Monday as Saturday according to Christensen.
"We had plenty of base-runners, we couldn’t get that one big hit," he said. "We had a couple of errors, not bad, (we played) pretty clean but it cost us and not being able to get that big hit and get the rally going."
Bill Holec was also complimentary of I-90.
"That was a tough one, that team battled really well, they did really, really good and we just got on them early," he said. "It was just a battle after that, those are the ones like you expect. We’ve kind of had that all the way through; we haven’t had the way to really put something on them."
Now the focus shifts to Fargo, and Bill Holec said he'll probably tell his team the same thing he told them before the game Monday against I-90.
It's not even about one inning at a time. It's one pitch at a time.
"You don’t talk about Williamsport because it’s way too many steps away. It’s one step, one practice, one pitch, one inning, one at bat at a time and you just keep building until you get to where your goal is," he said. "Their goal was to get out of Rapid City, we’re out of Rapid and now we’ll see how far we can take it from here. We’ll set a new goal tomorrow when we start practice and figure out what our next steps are going to be."