The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that net-minder Adam Carlson has been called up to the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals for a second time this season.
Former Rush goaltender Danny Battochio has come out of retirement again to back up Tyler Parks for Wednesday's series-opener against the Atlanta Gladiators.
Carlson was first called up to Milwaukee just prior to the Christmas holiday in December. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound goaltender dressed as backup for one game, but did not see any action. Carlson is no stranger to the AHL, competing in six of his games with the Hershey Bears, compiling a 2-3-0 record with a 2.85 GAA, and .903 save percentage.
This season, Carlson sports a 14-13-3-2 record in 33 games with the Rush, along with a pair of shutouts, a 3.12 GAA, and .910 save percentage. He holds a 29-27-7-4 record with four shutouts, a 2.95 GAA, and .904 save percentage as a member of the South Carolina Stingrays, Indy Fuel, Kansas City Mavericks and Rush.
Battochio has come out of retirement in each of the last three seasons to assist the team in goaltending situations as a backup, and has even received playing time in those instances.
The Rush face the Atlanta Gladiators for the first time ever, beginning a three-game series Wednesday night. The game will mark the second “School Day Game” and an early 6:05 p.m. start at Premier Home Mortgage Ice in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Mines' Keeble earns RMAC tack and field honors
South Dakota School of Mines sophomore Erica Keeble was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women's Field Athlete of the Week announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon.
Keeble had an outstanding weekend, competing at the Black Hills State Stinger Indoor open where the De Pere, Wisconsin native won the women's pole vault.
Keeble not only took top honors in the women's pole vault Saturday, but also automatically qualified for the NCCA Divivision II National Indoor Championships after clearing a height of 13 feet, 3 ½ inches. She is now ranked third in the nation and first in the RMAC. She also broke her own school record as well.
"It was a really good day for Erica and her performance Saturday really sets her up nice for this weekend at the RMAC Indoor Championships," said Hardrocker coach Steve Johnson. "The height she cleared put hers just outside of the Top 10 all-time in the pole vault for NCAA Division II. That's an amazing feat."