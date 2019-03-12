Rapid City Rush Rush goaltender Adam Carlson was named the CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week for his efforts in the three wins over the Utah Grizzlies at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Carlson began with back-to-back shutouts over Utah, stopping 24 shots in a 1-0 win on Wednesday, and an additional 41 shots on Friday in a 3-0 victory. On Saturday, Carlson led a comeback win against the Grizzlies in a shootout, stopping 32 of 34 shots, while anchoring the game with a perfect three of three showing in the shootout round.
In total, Carlson stopped 97 of 99 shots for a .980 save percentage, had a GAA of 0.65, and had a shutout streak of 136:10 from the start of Wednesday’s game to the end of the first period on Saturday.
A native of Edina, Minnesota, Carlson has appeared in 36 games for the Rush going 17-13-5 with a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915. He is tied for the ECHL lead with four shutouts, three of which have come against Utah, and ranks fourth with 1,083 saves.
Carlson has seen action in 75 career ECHL games with Rapid City, Kansas City, Indy and South Carolina with an overall record of 32-27-11 with six shutouts, a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He has also appeared in six career games with Hershey of the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Carlson played one season at Mercyhurst University where he went 7-7-3 in 17 games with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Following his college career, he was awarded an entry-level NHL contract with the Washington Capitals.
The Rush continue their six consecutive matchups against the Grizzlies with the series now shifting to West Valley City, Utah this week. Puck drop for game four on Thursday is slated for 7:05 p.m. at the Maverik Center.