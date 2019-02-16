It may be more than 250 miles from central Wyoming to Rapid City, but Sergio Martinez felt right at home as he entered the boxing ring Saturday.
The 141-pounder out of Casper was part of the main event in the first night of the Norm Hamling Sr. Memorial Boxing Tournament at the Rapid City Youth Boxing Gym.
He topped Marco Campose from Omaha by unanimous decision with the support of his Rapid City coach, Jeremiah Janis, and from his fellow Western Region teammates from South Dakota.
"We come support them, they come support us. When we travel as a region we’ll go out to eat, cheer each other on," he said. "At the same time, when we come here we help them promote the boxing tournaments, and when they go down there they do the same thing for us. We help each other out, we’re all one big family."
He would also have to put on a show at the main event in a new weight class. Martinez made the decision after finishing second in the Western Team Regional Trials at 132 pounds. Now, he is boxing at 141 pounds.
He said after a week-long tournament where the athletes had to weigh-in every day, he noticed he was having a hard time keeping the weight off.
Now, he wants to be ranked nationally in a new class. He did a trial run at 141 at an amateur tournament in Arizona in November 2018 and took first, so he figured he'd be ready to try it out.
"It depends on the person. It’s my general walk-around weight, so for me not as much and I feel like I have more power," he said of the challenges of going up a weight class. "I feel a little bit heavier, but like a good heavy. It depends on if the person is bulking up naturally or has to use weights."
It doesn't end with a win in Rapid City either. The 18-year-old was born in Mexico and said he wants to make the Mexican Olympic team, and then turn to the professional ranks in about two years when he's done putting on shows with teammates around the world.
"I want to be ranked, and hopefully by the end of the year get into the top three, that's our plan," he said. "I'll try to go onto the Mexican national team and travel the world. That's our goal right now, hopefully In two years we can go pro."
The tournament continues today with bouts starting at 2 p.m.
Other winners Saturday included: Jesse Brooks, Sturgis, 9-years-old 70 pounds; Adan Garcia, Rawlins, Wyo., 9 years-old, 65 pounds; Jason Soria, Omaha Jackson's, 10-years-old 70 pounds; Jaden Javar, Minot, N.D., 10 years-old, 70 pounds; Santiago Lujan, Casper, Wyo., 10 years-old, 85 pounds.
Jair Jimenez, Omaha Jackson's, 11-years-old pounds; Stewart Parsons, Sioux Falls, 12-years-old 100 pounds; Samuel Hale, Minot, N.D.; 13-years-old 105 pounds; Jackaline Garcia, Rawlins, Wyo., 14-years-old 106 pounds; Erik Soria, Omaha Jackson's, 15-years-old 119-pounds.
Dennis Davis, Devils Lake, N.D., 15-years-old 176 pounds; Jacob Marchiando, Rapid City, 14-years-old 125 pounds; Kaden Ludeman, Rapid City, 17-years-old 145 pounds; Monica Garcia, Rawlins, Wyo., 16-years-old 110 pounds; Corey Thompson, Rapid City, 15-years-old 135 pounds; Gabriel Masteth, Rapid City, 16-years-old 141 pounds; Donarie Madia-Nunez, Sioux Falls, 16-years-old 120 pounds.
Xavier Atwood, Omaha M.D., 21+ 152 pounds; Alvin Aneke, Rapid City, 21+ 201; David Vasquez, Moorhead, Minn, 21+ 190; Cody Kerr, Belle Fourche, 19+ 201; James Pikens, Omaha Jackson's, 21+ 165; Noah Hausman, Rapid City, 19+ 141; Jacquarius Billups, Omaha M.D., 21+ 150; Daniel Capagna, Rapid City, 21+ 156; Erik Declue, Lander, Wyo., 21+ 141.