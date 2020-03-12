Castlewood opens with upset of No. 2 Ethan

A last-second basket by Ethan was waived off and Castlewood earned the first big upset of the State B girls' basketball tournament in Spearfish Thursday.

Seeded seventh, the Warriors knocked off the previously unbeaten and No. 2 Rustlers, 45-43 when Cameryn Logan's last-second attempt that went in was just a bit late. Officials looked at the instant replay and determined that the clock light went on just before Logan got her shot off.

Castlewood overcame a big second-half rally by Ethan to earn the win and move on to Friday night's semifinals. The Warriors led 12-4 at the end of the first period and 26-13 at halftime.

The Rustlers made their move in the second half, cutting the lead to 38-28 going into the fourth.

Alayna Benike hit 8-of-12 from the field and led all scorers with 20 points for Castlewood, while Dara DeKam added 11 points.

Logan led Ethan with 15 points.

Castlewood, 17-5, will face De Smet Friday night at 7:45 p.m., while Ethan, 22-1 will meet Faulkton Area in a consolation game at 1:45 p.m.

CORSICA-STICKNEY 65, IRENE WAKONDA 42: The Jaguars used big first and third periods to easily win its state opener.

