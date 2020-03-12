Castlewood opens with upset of No. 2 Ethan

A last-second basket by Ethan was waived off and Castlewood earned the first big upset of the State B girls' basketball tournament in Spearfish Thursday.
Seeded seventh, the Warriors knocked off the previously unbeaten and No. 2 Rustlers, 45-43 when Cameryn Logan's last-second attempt that went in was just a bit late. Officials looked at the instant replay and determined that the clock light went on just before Logan got her shot off.
Castlewood overcame a big second-half rally by Ethan to earn the win and move on to Friday night's semifinals. The Warriors led 12-4 at the end of the first period and 26-13 at halftime.
The Rustlers made their move in the second half, cutting the lead to 38-28 going into the fourth.
Alayna Benike hit 8-of-12 from the field and led all scorers with 20 points for Castlewood, while Dara DeKam added 11 points.
Logan led Ethan with 15 points.
Castlewood, 17-5, will face De Smet Friday night at 7:45 p.m., while Ethan, 22-1 will meet Faulkton Area in a consolation game at 1:45 p.m.
CORSICA-STICKNEY 65, IRENE WAKONDA 42: The Jaguars used big first and third periods to easily win its state opener.
Corsica-Stickney, the top seed and 23-0 on the season, outscored Irene Wakonda 22-8 in the first and 23-4 in the third for the big margin of victory.
Avery Broughton led the way for the Jaguars with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Raven Barse added 16 points and eight rebounds and Rachel Gerlach chipped in with 12 points.
Nora O'Malley led Irene Wakonda with 11 points and Mallory O'Malley added nine points.
Irene Wakonda, 17-6, will face Howard today in the consolation round at noon, while Corsica-Stickney will face Faith in the semifinals at 6 p.m.
DE SMET 50, FAULKTON AREA 45: The defending champion Lady Bulldogs held on in the fourth quarter to move on to the state semifinals.
De Smet, which appeared to take control in the second quarter when it took a 27-18 halftime lead, saw Faulkton Area chip away and cut the lead to just one point, 39-38, in the fourth before De Smet regrouped.
Kennadi Buchholz hit two straight baskets and Reyna Beck added a pair of free throws late to hold off the Trojans, who were making their first trip to the state B tournament.
Beck led all scorers for the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points, hitting 11-of-14 free throws, while Buchholz added 16 points and eight rebounds.
Brooke Niederbaummer, who hit 7 of 11 from the field, led Faulkton Area with 18 points.
De Smet, 19-4, faces Castlewood in the final semifinal game of the night at 7:45 p.m., while Faulkton Area, 20-3, takes on Ethan at 1:45 p.m. in the consolation round.