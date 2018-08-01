Caution: High water conditions on the Black Hills National Forest
Current rains have saturated the Black Hill National Forest and resulted in high water levels and swift currents at lakes and creeks. Many motorized and non-motorized forest trails and roads are also in poor condition.
The Forest Service urges caution as these conditions can create potential hazards for recreationalists, whether driving, hiking, biking, horseback riding or 4-wheeling.
Norbeck Wildlife Preserve and Black Elk Wilderness trails have experienced heavy rainfall, creating muddy trails, resulting in an increased potential for trail damage and other hazardous conditions.
“Using these muddy trails increases trail erosion,” said Samuel Ainsley, Acting Recreation & Wilderness Specialist, Hell Canyon Ranger District “and going around the muddy section creates more damage. We ask visitors to use trails responsibly.”
The Black Hills National Forest encourages all Forest users to follow Tread Lightly principles. Travel Responsibly. Respect the Rights of Others. Educate yourself. Avoid Sensitive Areas. Do Your Part. Visit the Tread Lightly website at http://treadlightly.org/ for more information.
For questions on the Norbeck Wildlife Preserve and Black Elk Wilderness, please contact the Hell Canyon Ranger District at (605) 673-9200. Contact a local District office for other Forest related questions.
For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.
Angostura to hold summer day camps
Angostura Recreation Area will hold Nature Explorers’ Day Camp on Wednesday.
The Nature Explorers’ Day Camp is for kids that enjoy catching insects, discovering tracks, smelling flowers, identifying animal droppings, looking at birds through binoculars, and just being outside! Participants will learn how to do the “lizard lunge,” and discover the reptiles and other animals that make Angostura home.
All day camps are designed and limited to 7-12 year olds and meet at Shelter House No. 2 at Angostura Recreation Area from 9:30 a.m.–Noon. All participants are asked to wear clothes and shoes that can get wet, bring a water bottle, a snack and sunscreen. There is not a charge for the camps; however pre-registration is required for all camps by calling 605-745-6996.
Each camp is limited to 30 kids. Parents are welcome to attend all camps, but not required. Transportation can be arranged ahead of time from Hot Springs to Angostura Recreation Area by calling 605-745-6996.
Reetz Lake now open to anglers
As part of a signed access agreement with the landowners, Reetz Lake will be open to licensed anglers starting Aug. 1–Sept. 30 and from May 1–Sept. 30, 2019.
Although the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission adopted regulation changes for the lake, the revised regulations will not take effect until the administrative rules process is complete and the rules are approved and filed with the Secretary of State. At the earliest, the new fishing regulations would take effect on Sept. 10.
From Aug. 1 – Sept. 10, daily fish limits for Reetz Lake include:
One walleye or sauger 28 inches or greater.
Only those largemouth and smallmouth bass less than 14 inches can be taken and only one greater than 18 inches.
Statewide regulations for all other species.
From Sept. 10 – 30, daily fish limits for Reetz Lake will be:
One walleye or sauger, 28 inches or greater.
One yellow perch, 14 inches or greater.
One black crappie, 15 inches or greater.
One bluegill, 10 inches or greater.
Statewide regulations for all other fish species.
Includes the year-round removal of the largemouth and smallmouth bass size restrictions.
Landowner permission is required to fish Reetz Lake from Oct. 1–April 30.