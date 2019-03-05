The St. Thomas More boys’ basketball team punched its ticket to the Class A state tournament with a win over Flandreau in Pierre on Tuesday night.
While the Cavaliers took control early, they let the Fliers make a run in the latter part of the matchup before picking up the 58-45 victory.
STM kicked off the game with a 19-12 lead at the end of the first, followed by a 35-17 advantage at the half.
Cavaliers' coach Dave Hollenbeck felt that though his team played well in the first half, it lost focus in the second half.
“I thought the first half we came out and we played pretty solid, and I felt we got a comfortable lead," he said. “In the third quarter, we got a little bit sluggish and lost the third. At the start of the fourth, we got a bit tight and we didn’t attack the basket.”
Although STM had a comfortable lead, Flandreau started to chip away in the third and outscored the Cavaliers 14-11.
The Fliers outscored More in the fourth as well (14-12), but by that point, the Cavs had the game well in hand.
Hollenbeck added that even though the team may have lost focus in the second half, he was still pleased with the way they finished.
“We played well at the end and did enough to win. It isn’t as well as we should play, but we feel fortunate to get out of there with a win.”
Caden Casey had a big game for STM, leading all scorers with 26 points.
Ryder Kirsch chipped in with nine points for the Cavaliers, while Ryan Wojcik finished with eight.
Tash Lunday paced Flandreau with 16 points, while Nate Kneebone and Connor LeBrun finished with 11 apiece.
Next up, the Cavaliers will prepare for their first round matchup with the Lennox Orioles, a matchup Hollenbeck believes will be a challenge for his team early on in the tournament.
“We have a tough draw with Lennox and we are going to have our hands full,” he said. “We have about six practices to get ready, and we are going to have to play to our ability. The big thing is we have to understand that even though we have a tough draw, we have to be focused. They are not your normal sixth seed. They have won 12 out of their last 14 games and they’re very athletic. They are a senior heavy team and we are going to have to play smart basketball to have a chance to beat them.”
The state tournament will begin March 14 in Sioux Falls.
LENNOX 91, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 55: Lennox jumped out to a 27-8 lead at the end of the first quarter as it dropped Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in a Class A SoDak 16 matchup.
The Orioles had five players score in double figures, including Josh Arlt, who led with 25 points. Brock Anderson added 17 points and 12 rebounds, Will Daughtery scored 13 points, Zach Leisinger had 11 points and Quincy Ihnen finished with 10.
Cecelio Montgomery led the way for the Braves with 25 points, followed by Naden Saucedo who added 10.
The Orioles (18-5) will play St. Thomas More in the opening round of the state tournament, while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte closed out the season at 16-4.
PINE RIDGE 71, BON HOMME 44: Pine Ridge earned its way into the Class A state tournament as it cruised past Bon Homme on Tuesday.
The Thorpes were led by Charles Schrader with 17 points; Joe O’Rourke added 15 points and Corey Brown finished with 14.
Jesse Jensen chipped in with 12 points while leading Pine Ridge in rebounds with eight.
Joey Slama paced the Cavaliers with 20 points and eight boards, while Josh Schmidt added 13 points.
The Thorpes (18-3) will play Hot Springs in the first round of the state tournament March 14 in Sioux Falls.
Bon Homme’s season ends at 15-8.
Class B
West River teams advance to state
White River, Timber Lake and Jones County won their individual matchups in the Class B SoDak 16 on Tuesday.
The Tigers (20-2), the top seed in the tournament, defeated Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 72-59, while the second seeded Panthers (18-2) dropped Wolsey-Wessington by a score of 61-48.
In the third matchup, the Coyotes (19-2) ran past Corsica Stickney, 63-44.
All three teams await reseeding to determine who they will play in the Class B state tournament March 14 in Aberdeen.