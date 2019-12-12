There are high hopes once again for the St. Thomas More boys' basketball team.
Then again, there usually is.
"Being part of the STM basketball program, we always have high expectations," STM senior Ryder Kirsch said. "With all of these rankings and stuff, it is nothing new because every day Coach Hollenbeck expects a lot out of us."
The Cavaliers are ranked first in Class A in the inaugural media poll that came out earlier this week, returning all five starters from last year's 20-5 squad.
Veteran head coach Dave Hollenbeck said they are fortunate to bring back a good number of players with varsity experience, and he hopes that pays dividends for us this year.
"The crew that we do have back is pretty well skilled. I hope that we can handle the ball and put the ball in the basket a little better this year," he said. "They have been together a good many years. I hope that chemistry will be there, that we have had in some of our past teams that had a lot of success. We're hoping with that experience and with some chemistry, that can carry us quite a long ways."
As always at STM, defense is key and that will be the case once again this season. Hollenbeck looks for the team to pick things up offensively if they look to challenge for a state title.
"I think we'll be fairly solid defensively, but we need to find ways to score better than we did last year," he said. "I'm hoping that defensively and offensively we'll be able to take another step."
The 6-foot-6 Kirsch, who has committed to play at Black Hills State University, leads the way as one of the top all-around players in the state, averaging 16.6 points a game.
"Ryder Kirsch is a good floor leader for us. He really sees the floor well for a big man," Hollenbeck said. "He's one of the better passers that we have had at that position. he's just a really smart player and does a nice job directing traffic on the floor."
Kirsch said they put in a lot of work during the summer.
"We have really good chemistry and we worked hard. We're just excited for this year," Kirsch said.
Also back is senior Caden Casey, the team's top scorer at 17 points a game, and the biggest outside threat.
"Caden is our 3-point marksman, he does a really good job shooting the basketball," Hollenbeck said. "I think this year he has taken another step and is taking it to the basket. He's added a quite bit there."
Also back are seniors Michael Gylten, Connor Hollenbeck and Ryan Wojcik.
"Michael is doing a better job handling the ball and when he shoots with confidence, he is capable of knocking some big shots down," Hollenebeck said. "Connor Hollenbeck has grown, he's three or four inches taller and handling the ball pretty well. We're hoping he can create some more scoring opportunities for the rest of the team. Ryan Wojcik back from last year, who was very strong and solid on the boards. he's improved outside shooting."
The Cavaliers open Friday at Chamberlain and then face West Lyon, Iowa, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
"Chamberlain has a lot of kids back from last year, and they gave us a good game here our first game out. They are well coached, well disciplined and hard to guard," Hollenbeck said. "Saturday we will go to Sioux Falls to play West Lyon, which is a good, strong athletic team."
Kirsch said they have to be at their best to beat the best this season, and it all starts early.
"In Class A there are a lot of really good teams," Kirsch said. "We have to play hard every night because every team will bring their A game against us. We have to come out expecting that they are going to play great tonight, so we're going to have to do the same."
You have free articles remaining.
STM girls look to get back on top
It was an unfamiliar ending for the St. Thomas More girls' basketball team last season.
For the first time in six years, the Cavaliers didn't win a state title.
But a good part of that team is back and looking to once again reach that final Class A game of the season.
"I think the good thing is the experience that we bring back," longtime STM coach Brandon Kandolin said. "Also, the players who are coming back have been at the top, so they know what it was like to be a champion. Last year it didn't end up where we wanted. At the time we probably just didn't have the leadership and the things that were necessary. This year I think we have that."
Senior Lizzy Elder said not winning state last year has given the team a bit of motivation, but they also know that it is early.
"I think it is nice to take it one step at a time, and not look too far ahead," she said. "We're growing with each process. Our end goal is to get better than we finished last year."
Junior Haleigh Timmer returns to lead the way for the Cavaliers. Kandolin calls her a complete player.
"I've had quite a few great players over the last 10 years or so, and she is another one who has a very complete game," he said. "I see the same qualities with some of the others as far as the strength, the basketball IQ and the versatility. Now she is becoming a much better shooter too."
Also back are seniors Skylar Sullivan and Kaci Cooper.
"Skylar, since she has all of this experience and has been with us as a senior, I expect her to do a lot of things well, and be one of those who picks it up on the scoring end," Kandolin said. "Kaci Cooper is a tremendous athlete. She is quick, she is long and she knows how to be in the right spot. She provides a great versatility for us too. Lizzie Elder did a great job, especially when we had to play bigger posts. She can provide the strength and muscle inside."
Junior transfer Delaney Kolsterman (Stevens) will also give the Cavs some big minutes.
"I'm very pleased with her, with her basketball IQ, her tenacity. She will provide a lot of things on both ends of the floor defensively and offensively," he said.
As any strong STM team, it all starts with defense. That will continue this season.
"Certainly one of the things you would like is that the defense will produce some easy offense," Kandolin said. "Other teams are just getting better with better athletes. It's not quite like it was six or seven years ago for us, but we are still going to rely on putting pressure on people that lead into easy points."
STM opens Saturday at home against Black Hills Conference rival Belle Fourche.
"It's nice to have the actual season finally starting," Elder said. "We had a little exhibition game, but it is nice to get the season rolling. We're excited about our first game."
In fact, the Cavs have nine home games this season, possibly the most in about 10 years, said Kandolin.
"Opening with Belle is a great test right away, and that is where we want to be," he said. "It doesn't get any easier the following week with Watertown, and coming back and facing Hill City, which gave us fits last year."